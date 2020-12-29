MURRAY — Murray State rifle head coach Alan Lollar has announced the addition of Zach Jackson of Madison, West Virginia for the 2021-2022 season.
“We are very excited to welcome Zach to the Racer Family,” said Lollar. “He is a solid shooter with a lot of potential.”
Jackson is a proven shooter with experience at the state and national level. He is a two-time West Virginia state smallbore prone champion, a two-time state 3-position smallbore champion and a two-time state combo champions. In 2018, he won the ASSA Intermediate Junior Prone championship and for the past two years he has helped his Putnam County Gun Club to back-to-back prone team championships at the event. In 2019, along with teammate Mitchell Nelson, Jackson won the inaugural CMP Freedom’s Fire three-position junior two-member championship.
In addition to excelling on the range, Jackson excels in the classroom at Scott High School where he is a member of the National Honor Society and finished his junior year with a cumulative GPA of 4.26.
