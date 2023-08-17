Lolllar

Murray State Head Rifle Coach Alan Lollar has been named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year eight times.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has extended the contract of Head Rifle Coach Alan Lollar through the 2024-25 season, it was announced on Tuesday. 

Lollar enters his 19th season leading the MSU rifle program as one of the most decorated coaches in the nation. 

