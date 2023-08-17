MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has extended the contract of Head Rifle Coach Alan Lollar through the 2024-25 season, it was announced on Tuesday.
Lollar enters his 19th season leading the MSU rifle program as one of the most decorated coaches in the nation.
“Murray State Rifle is built on a foundation of tradition and excellence, and a huge part of that success has been head coach Alan Lollar,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are coming off another incredibly successful season in which we won our ninth conference title and competed for an NCAA Championship, a testament to the leadership Coach Lollar has provided our student-athletes. We are excited to build upon the momentum we have created and continue to compete for championships for years to come.”
Lollar has led the Racers rifle program to nine Ohio Valley Conference championships including last season’s title-winning side along with 10 NCAA appearances while also coaching 29 All-American selections and a staggering 21 OVC Rifle Athletes of the Year. His nine conference championships are the fourth most by a coach in school history across all sports.
“I am very excited about extending my contract,” Lollar said. “MSU has been home since my first day on campus. I appreciate Nico Yantko’s vision for the department and his faith in me. Big things are just around the corner. It’s a GREAT day to be a Racer!”
The Racers will begin their season on Oct. 1 when they host UT-Martin at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range.
