Perry vs. Illinois State

Murray State guard Rob Perry (2) was 8-of-11overall and 5-of-8 from 3-point range in the frst half of Wednesday night's win at Illinois State as he scored 22 of his game-high 25 points in the first half after the Racers trailed, 11-0.

 DENNIS BANKS/ Illinois State Athletics

MURRAY —Forgive Steve Prohm for being more than a little exuberant after Wednesday night’s dramatic 76-75 men’s basketball win at Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois State.

It had been a bit since Prohm and the Racers (now 14-13 overall and 9-8 in Valley play) had tasted victory, three games to be exact. When forward DJ Burns steadfastly refused to let Illinois State guard Darius Burford even get a shot off before the final buzzer Wednesday night in Normal, Illinois, it triggered a major sigh of relief. 

Tags

Recommended for you