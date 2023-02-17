MURRAY —Forgive Steve Prohm for being more than a little exuberant after Wednesday night’s dramatic 76-75 men’s basketball win at Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois State.
It had been a bit since Prohm and the Racers (now 14-13 overall and 9-8 in Valley play) had tasted victory, three games to be exact. When forward DJ Burns steadfastly refused to let Illinois State guard Darius Burford even get a shot off before the final buzzer Wednesday night in Normal, Illinois, it triggered a major sigh of relief.
“We needed this. I needed this. My staff needed this, (longtime Murray State supporter) Lindy Suiter needed this … I think my wife (the former Katie Ross, a standout at Calloway County during her high school days) needed it too,” Prohm said, sounding like someone who had just survived a storm after not being able to reach shelter.
Then again, that was about the case on Wednesday. Murray State faced the same stormy and dangerous conditions that had plagued it so much in the three-game losing streak to Valley co-leaders Drake and Bradley and second-place Indiana State.
For starters, Murray State fell behind by double digits, the only difference being, unlike two of those three losses, it happened in the opening two minutes. The Racers had lost those games by at least 24 points each, the most lopsided defeat coming to Indiana State by 43 points in Terre Haute.
There was another common denominator as Illinois State used the 3-point shot to full effect early in the game, hitting five of its first six attempts. However, once that initial outburst ended, the Redbirds’ shooting cooled significantly, at least until the final terrifying three minutes for Racer Nation, when they found the range to hit six shots in a row to almost erase an 11-point deficit. Shot No. 7 never was taken, thanks to Burns’ defense.
Still, unlike the last three games where each opponent has connected on at least 50% from long range, Illinois State only hit three of its final 16 attempts. Above all, though, the Racers did not allow what would have been a gut-wrenching buzzer beater.
“DJ did a phenomenal job of walling up and staying down against a guard there. He did a really good job for us,” said Prohm, whose team reached the point of having that late lead because of several players making big plays throughout this game.
It started with guard Rob Perry, who scored a game-high 25 points with 22 of those in the first half. Reserve guard Quincy Anderson was terrific Wednesday, playing his best game in a while with 15 points and three steals and he helped Perry with 10 points in the first-half comeback that resulted in a 40-35 halftime lead.
Then, there was guard/forward Kenny White Jr., who had 16 points, including nine huge ones down the stretch. His bomb put the Racers up by 11 points with about four minutes left, but it was his ability to drive and score that was most valuable as he scored three straight times to answer the Redbirds after they had cut the lead to three points.
“I thought Kenny was our best driver in that situation and, to his credit, he made three straight for us,” said Prohm, who also got a big game from guard JaCobi Wood as he dealt 11 assists to go with eight points.
Now, the Racers return to the CFSB Center Saturday to face an Evansville team that they hammered on the road earlier this season, but has made big strides since that day. The Purple Aces enter 5-23 overall and only 1-16 in Valley play but that one win tells of their capability, a 71-59 win over a solid Northern Iowa team in Evansville.
The Aces have also played some of the top teams in The Valley quite close, so Prohm has already started preaching to his team about the need to focus, especially with the prospect of establishing a winning streak, as opposed to what has just been experienced.
“That was the biggest thing I addressed in the locker room,” Prohm said. “We don’t need a letdown and we need a great crowd. We’ve all got to raise our game .. I need to raise my game, my staff, our players, everybody.
“I’ve gotten a lot of text messages this last week-and-a-half and, hey, I’m good. I do appreciate that. This is a special place and I want to bring Valley championships and postseason appearances from The Valley to this program. It is deserving of that.”
Wednesday’s win moved the Racers into sole possession of fourth place in conference play. Drake and Bradley are tied for first at 13-4 with Southern Illinois, Indiana State and Bradley tied for second at 12-5 with Missouri State in third at 10-7.
However, with Murray State now facing mainly teams in the lower third of The Valley the rest of the way, it stands to reason that the Racers can put together a late surge to perhaps battle for a top-four seed and a bye in the first round of Arch Madness in St. Louis.
However, Prohm insists this is a one-step-at-a-time process. It started Wednesday.
“If we want to get to the top half of the league, we needed to get this one tonight,” he said.
Saturday’s game is set for a 3 p.m.tipoff at The Bank.
