(TNS) — While every game is important when you are trying to build a résumé to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid in March, some have more meaning than others.
Early January, or late December in the case of the Southeastern Conference, is where the rubber really starts to meet the road.
That’s where former Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon and his LSU basketball team stand as a much-needed three-day Christmas break comes to an end with a Sunday evening practice.
With the exception of its matchup with Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in late January, LSU completed the nonconference portion of its schedule with its win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.
That means the stakes are about to rise significantly for the Tigers.
The 18-game SEC grind begins tonight when LSU, which has won six games in a row since its only loss to Kansas State back on Nov. 23, faces No. 10 Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (at 8 on ESPN2).
Picked in the preseason to finish second in the league, Arkansas (11-1) will, obviously, be the most challenging test this season for LSU (11-1) in McMahon’s first SEC game.
McMahon will like his team to iron out some of their problems before they play the Razorbacks, the biggest being inconsistent play — a major issue since the season started.
Then again, it’s not anything McMahon wasn’t expecting with 10 new scholarship players trying to mesh with each other and a new coaching staff. That includes three players who came with McMahon from Murray State — forward KJ Williams and guards Justice Hill and Trey Hannibal, all of whom are playing significant minutes, with Williams emerging as one of the top big men in the SEC so far this season.
“For us, and anyone who’s watched us knows this, we’re just searching to be more consistent in longer stretches of time,” he said after admitting a 72-68 victory over East Tennessee State wasn’t pretty.
The inability to close games when seemingly in total control, which has happened on several occasions, was on display again that evening.
The Tigers’ 14-point advantage early in the second half shrunk to two twice and the 14-point underdog Buccaneers had a shot to tie the game that failed to find the mark with 15 seconds left.
“That’s like one game we’ll make some improvement and strides on the offensive end of the floor and take a step backwards defensively,” McMahon said, “and the next game it kind of flips.
“Again, it’s no surprise to me. I mean, I didn’t expect us to come in here and be a well-oiled machine in November and December. We’ve just got to stay focused on getting better, continuing to build our team and then get ready for our next opportunity.”
LSU’s uneven play at times has led to anxious moments.
In its six-game winning streak, five of which have come on their home floor, the Tigers have won by two points, three points and twice by four. The other victories were by eight and 10 points.
So playing better for longer stretches will be a key as a brutal schedule nears.
Of the Tigers’ first eight SEC games, six are against teams in the latest AP poll: Two with No. 10 Arkansas and one each against No. 19 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 23 Auburn and No. 8 Tennessee.
Which begs the question: Will all the close games give LSU an advantage, or will the inconsistent play finally catch up with McMahon’s club?
“We’ll all find out ... I don’t know that,” he said. “I am proud of our guys for finding ways to win.”
That’s certainly better than the alternative.
