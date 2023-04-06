Rechelle with Alexis and Macey

HARD TO SEE IT END: Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner hugs guards Alexis Burpo, left, and Macey Turley (14) after their decade-long, on-court relationship was ended in March with a a 75-73 loss to Illinois State in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championships at Moline, Illinois. The trio have been together as coach-to-players since their days at Murray High. 

 JONES PHOTOGRAPHY/ For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — When a basketball coach and a few of her players have been together as long as Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner and guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, things can become a bit rocky from time-to-time.

It is kind of like any relationship — marriages, musical groups, business associates, etc. This is not a perfect world all of the time and there will be bitter to go with the sweet.