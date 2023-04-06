MURRAY — When a basketball coach and a few of her players have been together as long as Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner and guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, things can become a bit rocky from time-to-time.
It is kind of like any relationship — marriages, musical groups, business associates, etc. This is not a perfect world all of the time and there will be bitter to go with the sweet.
However, when all is said and done, the good outweighs the bad. That has definitely been the case for Turner’s run with Burpo and Turley, one that started when Turner was still head coach at Murray High and continued through five years at Murray State.
There was a Kentucky All “A” state title that they won together, two visits to the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16, one that ended in the semifinals, one game from a shot at a state title. And even though championships eluded them at Murray State, the foundation these players have helped form with Turner seems solid for the future.
It is why in this year’s Senior Day postseason news conference, a pair of players known for showing very little in the way of emotion, were both having to comfort one another as their tears flowed.
It was why Turner had to write a script for a postgame video that was shown inside the CFSB Center. She said she never would have made it through her presentation had she had to speak to the crowd that day.
“I called our sports media folks (namely video coordinator Scott Kopacz) and I told them, ‘Hey! We’re going to have to tape this beforehand,’” Turner recalled about the process of narrating the five-minute video that even drew hearty applause from the Northern Iowa fans who watched their team take a win over the Racers that day at The Bank. “There was a lot of emotion with that, but it’s not often that you get to coach kids for a decade. Yes, there was a lot of good and bad, but that just kind of goes into that. So in trying to put (the video) together, I was trying to think of things that said what they meant to me and things for them to take with them.
“When you’re coaching a team, you put a lot of deposits into yourself and each other. There are a lot of deposits that go into each day. Ultimately, though, it’s the withdrawals that ultimately depict how a person’s career went and those aren’t based on wins and losses. It’s the baby shower invitations, the weddings, a phone call that says, ‘Coach! I got my first job’ or ‘Can you be a reference for me?’
“Those are the withdrawals we want in return and I will forever have great withdrawals with these two.”
While the Ohio Valley and Missouri Valley conference titles were not in the cards, Burpo and Turley left a very deep mark at Murray State. Burpo departs having scored more than 1,000 points in her five years. She also leaves after grabbing 840 rebounds, as well as having been named All-OVC two of those seasons.
Turley, like Burpo, also decided to stay one more year than the norm and leaves with more than 2,000 points, the Racer leader in made 3-pointers and assists and was All-OVC all four years.
Now, these two will head off into their post-college basketball careers. Turley said that she is planning to do her graduate work at the University of Evansville to obtain a master’s degree in athletic training. Burpo is seeking to follow in Turner’s footsteps.
“I plan on finishing my master’s and start coaching somewhere, either in high school or college,” said Burpo, who has been part of a program designed to help prospective coaches head into that profession. “That’s happened over this last year or so and it’s been something I’ve noticed I’ve wanted to do, just helping these younger girls grow and become young women.”
“She did a lot of really good things for us,” Turner said of Burpo during an appearance on the “Hey Coach!” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, whose host, Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley, admitted to having had doubts about Burpo being able to play at Murray State, mainly due to her size. He then admitted he was wrong.
“She’s really helped us to get this program moving (including being a key player in the Racers’ final two OVC seasons resulting not only in winning records — 22-11 in 2021-22 — but first-round wins in the OVC Tournament). In coaching circles and recruiting circles, people know who Murray State basketball is now and she’s one big reason for that.”
Turley has been Turner’s starting point guard since way back in seventh grade. Like Burpo, she is rather quiet, preferring to let her actions speak loudest. Turner recalled how this had her worried as Turley was being introduced to life as a varsity player fresh out of little league.
“I’d pick her up from the middle school to take her to the high school and she wouldn’t say anything. So, finally, one day, I asked her dad (Todd), ‘Hey! Is she OK?’ And he said, ‘Well, she did say that going from little league to high school ball is a big difference.’ I kind of looked at him, shook my head and said, ‘Well, she’s doing alright!’
“I don’t think I’ve ever known of a kid going from little league to varsity basketball. She got thrown in the fire from Day 1 here and handled it like a champ.”
However, even in the face of a tough day on the court on Senior Day with UNI, both Burpo and Turley were able to show a humorous side. Both were jovial at times, with Turley uttering “We’re grandmas, we can’t think about this stuff,” when asked to recall a favorite memory from her career.
Then Turley got philosophical.
“Playing in the city of Murray for 10 years is just surreal, and you don’t see many players do that. But being here, in this community, has just been awesome. I can’t thank Racer Nation enough,” she said before pulling the neck of her jersey to her face to wipe tears.
Burpo followed suit soon after, as she talked about playing for Turner, as well as her right-hand person for these last 10 years, assistant Monica Evans.
“I couldn’t get through anything without ‘em by my side through all of this,” she said.
The Racers’ first season in Valley play ended the same way it ended the previous two years. with a win in the conference tournament. They crushed Evansville before falling to co-regular-season champion Illinois State by only two points in the second round at Moline, Illinois.
