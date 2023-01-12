Qunicy celebrates

Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after his New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 20-17 this season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

 (Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK CITY — A nationally-known sports personality is in strong disagreement with a call made Sunday against a former Murray State football standout in a critical NFL game.

Wednesday morning, longtime New York City sports voice Chris Russo, known to all as the “Mad Dog,” was appearing on ESPN’s heavyweight morning show “First Take,” which he does each Wednesday. The show stars controversial ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and often involves heated exchanges between a panel of guests, including Smith. 