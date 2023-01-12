NEW YORK CITY — A nationally-known sports personality is in strong disagreement with a call made Sunday against a former Murray State football standout in a critical NFL game.
Wednesday morning, longtime New York City sports voice Chris Russo, known to all as the “Mad Dog,” was appearing on ESPN’s heavyweight morning show “First Take,” which he does each Wednesday. The show stars controversial ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and often involves heated exchanges between a panel of guests, including Smith.
Wednesdays are when the Mad Dog makes his only appearance of the week and features a segment titled “What Are You Mad About?” in which Russo deals with issues he feels need to be addressed. Known for a very forceful style of giving his opinion, this usually results in a loud rant.
And that is what Russo gave Wednesday morning when it came to a horse-collar tackle penalty that was called against former Racer Quincy Williams of the New York Jets late in their game at Miami. The 15-yard penalty that resulted from the play gave the host Dolphins improved field position that later resulted in a field goal that proved to be the eventual game-winning points in an 11-6 Miami win.
Two things were under Russo’s skin about this call. First was the call itself as he railed that the call for a horse-collar tackle on Williams’ stop of Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle should not have been made and that Williams, in his second year with the Jets and fourth year in the league overall, had made a legal play.
He was quite irate as he spoke, though he never mentions Williams by name.
“Did you see this call last week on Miami’s game-winning drive (with the score tied) at six-six on a horse collar?! This is a huge call for (Miami),” Russo exclaimed before the image of Williams, No. 56 in his Jets white jersey, makes the play on Waddle (No. 17 in Aqua). He then demands the image appear.
“Run the tape! What am I seeing here?! Take a look at that! That is crazy! How do you call that?! Look at that replay! AND THEY CALL THAT A HORSE COLLAR!”
The penalty occurred at the Miami 46-yard line and moved the ball to the Jets’ 39. Eventually, Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal to put Miami up 9-6 with 18 seconds left; the Dolphins would add two more points on a safety as the clock expired.
The other thing irking Russo was the effect this play had on the AFC playoff picture. Miami’s win gave the Dolphins the final playoff spot and meant other teams were no longer in contention, like Pittsburgh, who was defeating Cleveland, 28-14, in Pittsburgh to finish its regular season with the same 9-8 record. Miami gets the benefit of a tie-breaker.
Ironically, and perhaps surprisingly, Smith, a longtime Steelers fan, did not express anger about Pittsburgh possibly being kept out of the playoffs by the call on Williams. He did, however, agree that the call on Williams should not have been made.
“This play cost your Steelers the playoffs!” Russo told Smith, who maintained a calm demeanor.
“They missed the call and I get why,” Smith responded in a calm, cool manner, then revealing why he was not bothered. This perhaps gives Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a chance to show his talents after he missed Sunday because of concussion protocols.
“But if Tua is the quarterback, I’m happy about seeing Miami in the playoffs.”
Smith perhaps was guided to his comments by what was displayed a few weeks ago when the Dolphins played AFC East champion Buffalo in Buffalo. Tagovailoa played very well in cold conditions that night and it took a last-second field goal to give the Bills a 32-29 win.
However, the Dolphins said Wednesday afternoon that Tagovailoa will not play in this week’s playoff rematch with Buffalo. It is not known how Smith feels about this development.
