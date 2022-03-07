(TNS) Jamahl Mosley has made one thing clear as the Orlando Magic enter the final phase of the regular season: Rotations will look different.
Some of Orlando’s changes were expected with its guard room being the healthiest it’s been after the returns of R.J. Hampton and Markelle Fultz. But Mosley has made it a point since the All-Star break to try out different lineups.
“These last [17] games are about finding different combinations that work together,” Mosley said before the Magic’s 124-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night to complete a road back-to-back after beating the Toronto Raptors 103-97 Friday. “We want to make sure these guys understand ... different minutes and different opportunities for guys that haven’t played.”
The Grizzlies were led by former Murray State star Ja Morant, who had game-highs of 25 points (9 of 17) and seven assists.
One of the more significant changes: The Magic haven’t leaned on the Cole Anthony-Jalen Suggs-Gary Harris backcourt — a consistently used trio from mid-January through
