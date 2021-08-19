MURRAY — The Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan continues its look at the individual sport venue enhancements plan, including baseball’s Johnny Reagan Field.
Today, we take a look at the vision for the future of the home of the Murray State baseball program. It’s a plan that increases player development, recruiting and student-athlete experience.
“From a recruiting standpoint, Murray State University is easy to recruit to,” Skirka added. “Murray State’s reputation sells itself and if you improve the place we play baseball, that is going to help us in a big way. Everything we’re talking about for Reagan Field just goes to make our already beautiful campus even better and the experience for our players and the fans is raised to a higher level and that’s exciting.”
Johnny Reagan Field was first located in the middle of the Murray State campus from the mid-1950’s to 1987, where the Martha Layne Collins Center for Industry & Technology now stands. JRF was relocated to where it sits today, between Roy Stewart Stadium and the CFSB Center in 1989. JRF is one of the best places to play in the Ohio Valley Conference and now there are plans to make it better.
The major upgrade for Johnny Reagan Field is swapping its natural grass turf to state-of-the-art field turf. No more rainouts and significant cost savings is created by elimination of mowing, annual material purchases and work-hours. The field turf enhancement increases the MSU Baseball program’s ability to host more youth camps and summer games, which creates another revenue stream.
A new video board is added, creating an exciting game viewing experience for the fans and bathrooms in the dugouts and new public restrooms are also in the plan. Add these items to the facility that already has lights, press box and chair seats and Reagan Field is transformed into a real field of dreams.
A new indoor baseball facility is an important part of the plan for Reagan Field and it will be accomplished one of three ways. One option is a stand-alone building at JRF and the second options is a multi-purpose indoor facility where all MSU teams can have space to workout. The third option turns the 87,000 square feet of space in Roy Stewart Stadium into and indoor facility. Another part of the Facility Master Plan is building a MSU Athletics performance Center. The new center includes a weight room and athletic training space and offices.
As important as the new field turf is for MSU Baseball, the idea of an indoor facility that allows the team to train in the winter months, is more so.
“The hours we put in at practice isn’t enough if you want to be the best you can be,” said MSU senior Jordan Holly. “However, getting outside is just not possible at times in the winter and our season begins in late February. When we get an indoor place to practice, it’s going to be great for the program.”
“The opportunity this plan gives our players to train and improve is what is most important,” said Coach Dan Skirka. “We talk often about maxing out the talent of our student-athletes. In baseball, there are so many skills a player must master and to do that, a player has to do extra work on his own. The new indoor facility helps our players do that and it allows us to adjust to their academic schedules and still get in practice time.”
Former Murray State baseball student-athletes are also taking notice of the plan, including Dr. Seth Hudson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Hudson played second base at Murray State (2003-06) and was named All-OVC as a senior in 2006.
“If I take myself back to when I was recruited, I would be thrilled to walk into something that looked like what we’re talking about here for Reagan Field,” said Hudson. “There aren’t a lot of mid-major schools with this kind of vision and I’ve worked with a lot of other programs and I can tell you, this type of commitment isn’t always there. I am going to be very interested to see how our baseball alumni react to this plan and how the MSU student-athletes take to it once it is completed.”
Those interested in learning more about these facility projects can contact Director of Development-Athletics Taylor Mudd at 270-809-3517 or tmudd3@murraystate.edu for further information.
Shared to Racer Nation in August of 2021, the facility master plan provides clarity and sets the Racers up for a great future. The 14-month evaluation process was meticulous and thorough and it provides a vision for a pathway to accomplish the largest advancement of athletics facilities in the history of Murray State University. An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine the current viability, create a needs assessment and outline scope of work for each venue. The plan is part of the larger capital campaign for Murray State University. The athletics venues that will be touched include the CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena and Racer Field. A new Athletics Performance Center is included in the plan.
