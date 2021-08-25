MURRAY — The future for Racer Field is the focus this week as the Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan looks at the home of Murray State Softball. It’s a vision for all the MSU home venues that increases player development, recruiting and student-athlete experience.
“We compete in the Ohio Valley Conference and right now, everything inside the lines is among the best in the league,” MSU Head Coach Kara Amundson said. “Taking this plan to completion, we can make Racer Field have a stadium feel and this is going to be great for our softball program. We are excited to develop a vision and direction for these enhancements to our home venue.”
Racer Field opened in 2015 after the team had played in the Murray City Park from its beginning in 2010. Racer Field sits between Roy Stewart Stadium and the CFSB Center.
Major upgrades for Racer Field means changing natural grass turf to state-of-the-art field turf. By eliminating weather delays and cancellations, there is an added benefit of having more camps, clinics and summer showcase tournaments. With artificial turf, the Racers no longer have to spend dollars on mowing and annual material purchases.
Racer Field gets a new video board placed either in right field, or on the side of Roy Stewart Stadium that is just beyond left field. Stadium seating, press box and rest rooms in the dugouts will also be added.
A new indoor softball facility is an important part of the plan for Racer Field and it will be accomplished one of three ways. One option is a stand-alone building and the second option is a multi-purpose indoor facility where all MSU teams can have space to workout. The third option turns the 87,000 square feet of space in Roy Stewart Stadium into an indoor facility.
Another part of the Facility Master Plan is building an MSU Athletics Performance Center. The new center includes a weight room and athletic training space and offices.
“I believe the artificial turf will make a significant difference for the team and I certainly wouldn’t miss having to put the tarp on and off,” said MSU senior Jensen Striegel. “There are a lot of times bad weather makes it impossible to get in our practice time. Creating greater opportunities to practice and compete is something I want future Murray State players to experience.”
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any intercollegiate athletics program and it’s something that is always on the mind of the Racer Softball coaching staff.
“We have a good situation because recruiting to Murray State University is something that is easy to do,” Amundson said. “We believe if we can get them on campus and they see what a great place Murray is and then we add in the things we want to do for our home field, it’s going to be good for us. Having a good indoor option is also important and it all goes into taking our softball program up a notch in the eyes of recruits.”
The investment in the Racer Softball program has caught the attention of its alumni, including Jessica Twaddle. One of the greatest hitters in program history, Twaddle won a pair of OVC Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2017. She was also honored as the recipient of the Ohio Valley Conference’s Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award in 2017.
“The improvements being planned are good for the future of the program, but it also means a lot to the players that are there when it all happens,” said Twaddle, who is an assistant coach at Abilene Christian University in Texas. “Mid-major athletics is moving in this direction and it means Murray State Softball will remain competitive in the area of facilities.”
Those interested in learning more about or how you can support these facility projects can contact Director of Development-Athletics, Taylor Mudd at 270-809-3517 or tmudd3@murraystate.edu for further information.
About the MSU Athletics Facility Master Plan
Shared to Racer Nation in August of 2021, the facility master plan provides clarity and sets the Racers up for a great future. The 14-month evaluation process was meticulous and thorough and it provides a vision for a pathway to accomplish the largest advancement of athletics facilities in the history of Murray State University. An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine the current viability, create a needs assessment and outline scope of work for each venue. The plan is part of the larger capital campaign for Murray State University. The athletics venues that will be touched include the CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena and Racer Field. A new Athletics Performance Center is included in the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.