MURRAY —The future for Pat Spurgin Range is the focus as the Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan looks at the home of Murray State Rifle. The recently completed facility master plan serves as a vision for enhancing player development, recruiting and the student-athlete experience throughout the entire MSU athletics facility portfolio.
Since 1994, the Racer Rifle facility has been known as the Pat Spurgin Range, named in honor of the Murray State hall of famer and 1984 USA Olympic gold medalist. The Pat Spurgin Range, located in Roy Stewart Stadium, is a first-class facility that has hosted eight NCAA Championships on the Murray State campus.
The first part of the facility master plan for rifle is a renovation of the spectator space by doubling its size. An expanded team room for student-athletes to relax and prepare for matches is part of the plan as is nutrition and study hall space.
This all happens when big changes come to Stewart Stadium when more than 87,000 square feet of space is transitioned into indoor workout space. A new field level club space would also be built in the middle of the stadium with 500 box seats. This area would be used for special events, meetings and recruiting when Racer Rifle brings recruits and their families on campus.
Murray State is exploring the construction of an Athletic Performance Center. The Racer Rifle coaches’ office will have space in this beautiful new building. All athletic training, weight room and lockers would also be housed in the athletic performance center, which would become the heartbeat of the athletics’ department
“These improvements will make our program more efficient and attractive to recruits,” said Racer head coach Alan Lollar, whose teams have made nine NCAA Championship appearances. “It would be nice to have more room at the Spurgin Range for our student-athletes and parents and fans to be able to watch matches. It would mean a lot to our team if we had a larger locker space, team meeting room and a place to have our nutrition. We already have arguably one of the top-three ranges in the country when it comes to training and competing, but this plan closes the gap with the schools that have the extras that we currently are lacking.”
“When we come to the range now, it’s all about getting ready to compete,” current Racer Dana Buesseler said. “To have a space that is ours where we can meet, do homework, or just relax would mean a lot to us. Competing for Murray State has been a blast and to see what is planned to make our program better in the future is very exciting.”
Murray State Hall of Famer, Morgan Hicks and eight-time All-America selection from 2000-04, has seen the plans for Racer Rifle and is excited about the future of the program.
“I think the plans for the future of Racer Rifle are great,” Hicks said. “I have the advantage of knowing what I came into at the range when I came to Murray State. Looking at what it’s going to be is amazing. To have all of those extra things creating opportunity and available for the student-athletes is exciting. The Murray State Rifle program is very special to me and these improvements would be something future Racers will appreciate having.”
About the MSU Athletics Facility Master Plan
Shared to Racer Nation in August of 2021, the facility master plan provides clarity and sets the Racers up for a great future. The 14-month evaluation process was meticulous and thorough and it provides a vision for a pathway to accomplish the largest advancement of athletics facilities in the history of Murray State University. An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine the current viability, create a needs assessment and outline scope of work for each venue. The plan is part of the larger capital campaign for Murray State University. The athletics venues that will be touched include the CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena and Racer Field. A new Athletics Performance Center is included in the plan. Those interested in learning more about or how you can support these facility projects can contact Director of Development-Athletics, Taylor Mudd at 270-809-3517 or tmudd3@murraystate.edu for further information.
