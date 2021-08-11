MURRAY — The Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan is being advanced for Racer women’s golf both on campus and at their home venue, Miller Memorial Golf Course.
Today we take a look at the vision for the future of women’s golf facilities at Murray State. One that will maximize player development and recruiting to keep the women’s golf program at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course has given the Racers a wonderful place to play and practice. However, there is more to be done at the home of Murray State golf since 1983.
Murray State Athletics is planning to build a more functional 300-yard driving range with a better grade. Reconfiguring the practice greens, thus making the entire practice area better. Indoor hitting bays in a building on the driving range will allow the Racers to get their swings in no matter the weather. The Racers already enjoy a great locker room at the Miller Memorial clubhouse.
The Racers also have an eye to have a place to practice on the Murray State campus when they are away from Miller Memorial. Opening in late August, the Racer golf teams are getting plugged into high-tech with the Foresight Sports system, the most complete all-in-one virtual golf practice set up in the game. Racer golf student-athletes will be able to improve their swings through science and be on par with other programs that use this technology. There will also be a putting green and a putting lab that will be able to tell a player installed as well. All of it housed in Roy Stewart Stadium. The $150,000 is progress toward accomplishing all of the goals of the facility master plan.
“The impact of this indoor facility will be big for us,” said Coach Velvet Milkman. “The changes we will make at Miller will also have an impact on our program and make us better for years to come. From an academic standpoint, having a place to practice on campus can help us in that area when maybe running out to Miller might not be feasible with class schedules, but getting to the facility at the stadium is. These things will not only help us win OVC championships, but they will help us do well at an NCAA Regional.”
The impact of the enhancements for Miller Memorial and the indoor facility at Stewart Stadium has caught the attention of both current and former Racers.
“Ever since I started taking lessons when I was coming into high school, I’ve had the chance to use this golf technology to understand the science of the golf swing,” said MSU junior Peyton Carter. “It basically shows me what the club is doing when it hits the ball and what the ball does in flight. I am also excited about the putting lab and very happy that we’re getting these tools that can help us get better.”
“When I think about all of these improvements for women’s golf, it gives me a sense of more opportunity for our players to improve,” said former Racer and 2019 OVC Tournament champion, Anna Moore. “Our sport is played outdoors, but we can’t always be outdoors in this area. Snow stops you, cold stops you and a wet golf course stops you from practicing and at a certain point, it’s hard to get much done with practice. This technology gives our current players a chance to practice and get feedback on their swings.”
As the only coach the Racer women’s golf team has never had, Coach Velvet Milkman helped launch the program in 1993. Her teams have won 12 OVC championships and this only happens with great talent and the improvements being talked about for MSU can only help bring more championships.
“You have to have good players to win championships and good recruiting makes a coach look a lot better,” Milkman stated. “The improvements at the golf course and here on campus are going to make sure we don’t fall behind in recruiting because it puts us on level with what other schools have.”
About the MSU Athletics Facility Master Plan
Shared to Racer Nation in August, the facility master plan provides clarity and sets the Racers up for a great future. The 14-month evaluation process was meticulous and thorough and it provides a vision for a pathway to accomplish the largest advancement of athletics facilities in the history of Murray State University. An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine the current viability, create a needs assessment and outline scope of work for each venue. The plan is part of the larger capital campaign for Murray State University. The athletics venues that will be touched include the CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena and Racer Field. A new Athletics Performance Center is included in the plan.
