MURRAY — The name of the most important figures ever in Murray State Athletics takes an extra bright spot in the proverbial spotlight this weekend when the university’s track and field program hosts the 10th annual Margaret Simmons Invitational.
Simmons was women’s track and field coach at Murray State from 1968 until 1991 and is still regarded as a leader in women’s intercollegiate athletics nationwide, which included serving as the women’s editor of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Rules Book from 1983-85 and again from 1988-2004.
Still residing in Murray, Simmons also still has a strong interest in the event named for her and, as has been the case the past several years, is expected to not only appear at the meet but provide assistance with it.
Current Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler said she is a figure that is to be revered.
“Margaret Simmons was a name that got repeated to me often (after he arrived on the Murray campus 13 years ago), but she did a great job after I got here. If we needed help with anything, she was always willing and she’s still willing to give her opinion,” said Kiesler,who has blazed his own trail in Murray State track lore and is entering the 2023 outdoor season after an amazing 2022 year in which the Racers swept the Ohio Valley Conference indoor and outdoor crowns.
“She’s been in every hall of fame there is for track and field, though, so she has earned that right. And she’s had her hand in more than just track and cross country here at Murray State (having been an NCAA compliance officer as well).”
Chances are, Simmons has been very impressed with what Kiesler and his team have been doing. Racer athletes have been winning conference titles by the boatload individually with long jumper Rachel Hagans as the highlight after she not only participated in the NCAA Finals last year but also was in the US Nationals, both of which were hosted in one of the most recognized track facilities in the world, Hayward Track on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.
What makes Kiesler proud, though, is that his Racer squad consists of much more than just Hagans. At the recent Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships in Chicago, five other performers won gold medals and assistant coach Kelsey Riggins was named Valley Assistant Coach of the Year after four of the athletes that she handles— Hagans, high jumper Meaghan Fletcher and pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis — all won golds. Fletcher also added the pentathlon title, another event Riggins coaches.
He also said some lessons were learned in Chi-Town that should help when it comes to for The Valley outdoor championships later this year.
“As many people in track and field know, it’s a numbers game, so it’s not so much about winning events, which are great, but maybe it comes down to getting those fourth-through-eighth-place finishes too,” he said. “For example, we were ninth in both the 400 (meters) and the 60 (points go to the top-eight finishers). If we get a few things to go our way, we get a few more points there
“We had what I believe was a good showing up there, especially for our first (meet with all-Valley competition). I had told people that, when we knew we were coming to The Valley (after last year’s OVC outdoor season), and the other programs up there knew we were coning to The Valley, we’d make a dent and we did.”
Hagans returns as a high-ranking athlete nationally and Kiesler said her accomplishments from last year do add to the overall reputation of the program. However, he also points to last year’s Simmons meet when one of the world’s best competitors paid a visit.
DeAnna Price is the American record holder in the women’s hammer throw. In the just-completed Tokyo Olympics, she had not performed well because of injuries. For her comeback, she picked the Simmons meet.
Kiesler said Price is not expected to return this year. However, he said the fact that someone of her caliber came to Murray enhances the reputation of the event, as well as perhaps creates a similar opportunity for someone else on down the road.
“For her to come here and throw was awesome,” Kiesler said, remembering how Hamilton Field was buzzing as Price sent her throws out of the circle. “‘Non-track’ people got to see what ‘track’ people have known for so long. And, yes, she did set our facility record for the hammer throw (72.39 meters) and it probably will stand here for a very long time.”
This year’s Simmons event starts today at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track with men’s decathlon and women’s pentathlon. That venue will also host running and jumping events Saturday, while Hamilton Field will host throwing events. About 500 athletes from a little less than 30 teams across the nation will be competing.
