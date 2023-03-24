MURRAY  The name  of the most important figures ever in Murray State Athletics takes an extra bright spot in the proverbial spotlight this weekend when the university’s track and field program hosts the 10th annual Margaret Simmons Invitational.

Simmons was women’s track and field coach at Murray State  from 1968 until 1991 and is still regarded as a leader in women’s intercollegiate athletics nationwide, which included serving as the women’s editor of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Rules Book from 1983-85 and again from 1988-2004. 

