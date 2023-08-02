MURRAY — Murray State softball head coach Kara Amundson has announced the addition of Bayleigh Masterson to the coaching staff. Masterson will serve as an assistant coach for the Racers.
Prior to Murray, Masterson served as a graduate assistant coach at Hood College in Maryland from 2021. She made an instant impact with the Blazers, contributing to their best season record since 2017 in her first year.
At Hood, Masterson coached seven Middle Atlantic Conference All-Conference honorees, an NFCA All-Region honoree and an NCAA Woman of the Year finalist.
“We are excited about Bayleigh joining our staff. She is a young and eager coach that will be able to contribute with both offensive and defensive skills,” said Amundson.
“As a Louisville resident, we are looking forward to her additional Kentucky connections on the recruiting trail!”
A native of Louisville, Masterson was a standout infielder at Berry College in Georgia. She had nine home runs as a freshman, contributing to the Vikings’ NCAA Super Regionals appearance in 2018. Masterson closed her playing career with a .386 batting average.
As a player, Masterson also made instant impact as she was named Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year in 2018. Throughout her playing career, Masterson has also earned the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III National Player of the Year watch list, SAA First Team All-Conference, three All-SAA First Team honors and six SAA Player of the Week honors.
She earned a bachelor of science in marketing and management from Berry and a master of business and administration from Hood.
