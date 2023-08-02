MURRAY — Murray State softball head coach Kara Amundson has announced the addition of Bayleigh Masterson to the coaching staff. Masterson will serve as an assistant coach for the Racers.

Prior to Murray, Masterson served as a graduate assistant coach at Hood College in Maryland from 2021. She made an instant impact with the Blazers, contributing to their best season record since 2017 in her first year.

Tags

Recommended for you