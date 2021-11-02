MURRAY — Anyone who watched Thursday’s Racer Mania event for Murray State basketball had to notice something when it came to the Racer women’s team.
Senior guard Lex Mayes may have discovered her 3-point stroke, and freshman guard Claira McGowan was pretty good from long range as well.
Both continued succeeding from beyond the arc in Monday’s first game-situation outing of the season as Mayes buried three shots from long range and McGowan added two of her own as the Racers downed Trevecca Nazarene of Nashville, 95-62, in exhibition action at the CFSB Center.
“We shot it well tonight as a team,” said Mayes, one of three Racers that played for Head Coach Rechelle Turner at Murray High before joining her at Murray State. Mayes, known throughout her Racer career as more of a defensive stopper, led the her team in scoring Monday with 16 points. “I think Coach Turner told us we shot 8-for-16 tonight. Anytime, you shoot that well, it’s going to be great and it shows that all of the extra hard work we’ve been doing and all of the other extra stuff is paying off.”
McGowan, who comes to Murray State after a stellar career at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had 15 points. She and Mayes spearheaded an attack that had six players score in double figures Monday.
“I was getting kind of lucky tonight,” McGowan said in matter-of-fact fashion.
“It went very well and it’s just exciting to be with the other girls and see how the work we’re doing is getting results. It actually feels like I have been playing with them forever and it felt great on the floor tonight. It clicked right away.”
This Murray State team is looking to do big things in Turner’s fifth year at the helm. Excitement is at a high level after last year’s season ended with a winning record both overall and in Ohio Valley Conference play. It also ended with a win in an OVC Tournament game as the Racers upended higher-seeded Southeast Missouri in Evansville, Indiana before they ran out of gas in the fourth quarter against eventual tournament champion Belmont.
Against the Trojans Monday, Murray State started a bit sluggish, holding only a 12-9 lead a little past the midway point of the first quarter. That was when the Racers began moving into high gear, outscoring their NCAA Division 2 opponent by a 16-2 margin to hold a 28-11 lead by the quarter’s end. Preseason All-OVC First Team selection at point guard, senior Macey Turley, another of Turner’s former Murray High players, capped the run with a pull-up jumper from the left side, then a bomb from the left side.
The Racers would lead by as many as 34 points before settling for the final margin. They ended the night having shot 56.9% from the field, which was a bit cooler than the torrid pace set in the first half in which Murray State shot more than 70% from the floor.
“I thought our energy was really good and I thought we showed good poise in the first quarter when our shots weren’t falling, particularly in the early going,” Turner said. “Once we got settled down, I thought we played really well.”
She did say, though, that the Racers have some work to do on the defensive side of the ball as the Trojans were allowed some easy shot opportunities. Overall, though, the Racers did make things pretty difficult, limiting Trevecca Nazarene to 36.2% from the field.
Joining Mayes and McGowan in double figures were forwards Hannah McKay and Preseason All-OVC First Team selection Katelyn Young with 14 points each, while Turley and the other Murray High alum, Alexis Burpo, had 11 and 10, respectively.
