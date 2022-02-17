(TNS) In the handful of games former Murray State star Ja Morant has missed this season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been an elite team.
Earlier this season, when Morant sat out a dozen consecutive games with a knee injury, the Grizzlies went 10-2. They are a deep team — maybe the NBA’s deepest.
Tuesday, they worked the New Orleans Pelicans from start to finish even though Morant was on the sidelines nursing a sore left ankle.
The Pelicans lost to the Grizzlies 121-109 at Smoothie King Center, dropping them to 1-3 since trading for CJ McCollum.
With one game remaining until the All-Star break, New Orleans (22-35) is one game out of 10th place in the West, the lowest spot it could finish and still qualify for the end-of-season play-in tournament.
“We have to move the ball more,” coach Willie Green said. “It’s how our team scores, how we thrive. I thought the ball was sticking more than normal. Sort of like the Miami game. We had a game last night 36 assists. We had 20 now. Some of that is them. But we just have to continue to trust our teammates and make the right play.”
Less than 24 hours after he scored 23 points on 13 shots, McCollum was once again excellent. The Grizzlies couldn’t stay in front of him as he scored 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting. But the Pelicans’ high-scoring guard didn’t have much help.
Brandon Ingram got in foul trouble early and never settled into a rhythm. He scored 18 points, but it took him 18 shots to get there.
Starting guard Devonte’ Graham’s slump also continued. Graham has made two field goals in his past three games. He went a combined 1 of 11 in New Orleans’ two games prior to Tuesday. Against Memphis, Graham converted 1 of 6 shots.
Memphis returned home to play Portland Wednesday. Prior to the game, Morant was listed as day-to-day in the Grizzlies injury report.
Morant injured the ankle after making contact with a cameraman under the basket on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte. The injury happened with 2:13 left in the third quarter, but Morant returned with 8:47 left in the fourth and finished the game, which Memphis won, 125-118, as Morant had 26 points.
