MURRAY — After his team opened its basketball season with an easy win over Cumberland Tuesday night, Murray State Head Men’s Coach Matt McMahon began looking at the next opponent.
And he seemed to taking the role of promoter.
“If you watching good basketball, this will be a great game to watch,” McMahon said of that next opponent, Bellarmine, a Louisville school that made the jump from NCAA Division 2 to Division 1 a year ago. That jump was quite high as the Knights, led by Louisville-area coaching legend Scotty Davenport, finished second in the strong ASUN Conference.
“They are an elite passing team, one of the best passing teams in the country year in and year out. They’re always in the top 10 for assists and they do a lot of screening and ball movement,” McMahon said of the Knights, who come to the CFSB Center to meet Racers at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll have to be a lot better defensively in order to contain their firepower. They’ve got three great seniors that are back (forward Ethan Claycomb, guard Dylan Penn and guard C.J. Fleming) and all of them are double-figures scorers. It’ll be a great test for us and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Knights carry a big reputation into this game. During the 2019-20 season, in fact, they were undefeated in their first 14 games and were ranked No. 1 in Division 2 before they faltered down the stretch to still finish a solid 20-8.
Davenport is a story by himself. He is in his 16th season at Bellarmine after making a major impact at the high school level in talent-rich Louisville. He won a state championship at Ballard High School, where he coached future NBA great Allen Houston. This came after he served as an assistant at Louisville under coaching legend Denny Crum. He returned to UofL and coached under Rick Pitino before heading to Bellarmine,where he led the Knights to the Division 2 national title in 2011.
Davenport has won 345 games at Bellarmine and the Knights are coming off a loss at No. 7 Purdue earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Bellarmine must deal with what looks to be a deep Murray State roster led by its Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selections, forward KJ Williams and guard Tevin Brown.
Williams was sensational in the Racers’ opener with Cumberland as he scored a career-high 32 points on a devastating 12-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Brown scored 21 points and drained four of his eight attempts from behind the arc as the Racers defeated the Phoenix, 109-77.
Still, as McMahon indicated, the Racers will meed to improve their defense as they allowed Cumberland to go 11-of-27 from 3-point range. Last year, the Knights connected at a 37.5% clip from long distance but also averaged 50% on overall field goals.
So the Racers have a tall task in front of them. Plus, it also happens to be Hall of Fame Weekend in Murray and the Racers do not want the Knights to spoil the occasion.
“This is a big, big weekend,” McMahon said of how his program is also heavily involved in the induction class. “We’re thrilled to see (former Racers Head Coach) Tevester Anderson and Racer great Vincent Rainey (a star guard in the 1990s) represent our program with this class.”
