BATON ROUGE, La. — New Louisiana State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon made his first public appearances in his new job Monday night after a private jet flew him and his family from Murray earlier that afternoon.
Wednesday, he met the media for the first time since relinquishing the Murray State job as wife Mary, along with children Maris, Mason and Mabry, watched the event at all dressed in LSU purple and gold. However, while his new battle cry will be “Geaux Tigers,” the things he said Wednesday afternoon sound quite similar to the days he would end his press briefings with “Go Racers.”
It started with a term he used many times in his seven years at Murray — culture.
“We always start with the culture, and culture is the most overused word in sports. People just throw it around and have no idea what it means. Our culture will be clearly defined. We will lead through simplicity, clarity and intentionality in everything we do,” McMahon said.
“We believe in outworking the competition. Those core values for us: Hard work, unselfishness, toughness, accountability and joy,” he said, listing words he said a few weeks ago will find their way to the design of the Ohio Valley Conference championship rings for the 2021-22 Murray State squad he led to a 31-3 record overall and 18-0 record in OVC play, the highest amount of wins out of the six teams that have run the OVC table.
However, something that is very different to the situation in Baton Rouge — that LSU is paying McMahon more than $20 million over the next seven years to oversee — is the possibility of NCAA sanctions hitting the Tigers program. McMahon’s predecessor, Will Wade, was fired after the Tigers were eliminated from the SEC Tournament, days after the NCAA said it had enough evidence for Level 1 violations.
LSU then played Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament and was beaten, 59-54.
Before boarding the plane at Kyle-Oakley Field near Murray Monday, McMahon indicated that the threat of sanctions was not a concern to him. He appeared to reiterate that on Wednesday.
“No concerns there at all. I’m excited about this opportunity of a lifetime, and we’re ready to roll,” he said.
McMahon also talked about the history of the Tiger program, which has two Final Four appearances to its credit, both under longtime skipper Dale Brown.
“I mean, most every kid who gets here, every young man who gets here has worked their entire life to have the opportunity to play at LSU, to put on that jersey, to play in Pete Maravich’s house, to walk past Shaq’s statue going into the arena. I believe I was 12 years old and I saw Chris Jackson play in Knoxville, scored I believe it was 49. This is an unbelievable place. Why wouldn’t you enjoy it?
“Yeah, we’re going to work, but you have to have that balance. We’re going to have high-energy people. I want players who want to be the best they can be. I want players who are going to be all about winning. We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way in doing so, and I think that starts with building relationships, not only with the players but their families. Really enjoy that part of the job. Some of the best people I’ve met in my entire life have been my players’ families, and so I’m excited to get started on that right away.”
