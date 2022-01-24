MURRAY — At first glance of Tennessee Tech, there does not seem too many reasons to think that the Golden Eagles will be much of a threat tonight to Murray State at the CFSB Center.
However, in his last comments Saturday night after his team remained undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play with a home win over UT Martin, Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon was calling Tech a very dangerous team, and it was based on the Golden Eagles' last performance, a 20-point win over a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville team that gave the Racers all they could handle a few weeks ago.
"They scored 94 points, had 27 assists, just fantastic," McMahon said of Tech, who is coming to Murray tonight (tipoff is set for 7) only 5-12 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
That record, though, seems very deceptive. Included in that is an 11-point loss to a Tennessee team that probably will return to the top-20 nationally this week after a big win Saturday over No. 13 Louisiana State. Also in that mark is a close loss to perennial power Cincinnati.
In Thursday’s 94-74 defeat of SIUE in Cookeville, Tech was led in scoring by forward Kenny White Jr., who had 23 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Tech's biggest long-range threat, guard Junior Clay had 20 points himself, going 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Clay is Tech's leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, followed by guard Keishawn Davidson at 10.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.