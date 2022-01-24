McMahon talks to his team

Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon talks with his team Saturday night against UT Martin at the CFSB Center.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY  At first glance of Tennessee Tech, there does not seem too many reasons to think that the Golden Eagles will be much of a threat tonight to Murray State at the CFSB Center.

However, in his last comments Saturday night after his team remained undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play with a home win over UT Martin, Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon was calling Tech a very dangerous team, and it was based on the Golden Eagles' last performance, a 20-point win over a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville team that gave the Racers all they could handle a few weeks ago.

"They scored 94 points, had 27 assists, just fantastic," McMahon said of Tech, who is coming to Murray tonight (tipoff is set for 7) only 5-12 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

That record, though, seems very deceptive. Included in that is an 11-point loss to a Tennessee team that probably will return to the top-20 nationally this week after a big win Saturday over No. 13 Louisiana State. Also in that mark is a close loss to perennial power Cincinnati.

In Thursday’s 94-74 defeat of SIUE in Cookeville, Tech was led in scoring by forward Kenny White Jr., who had 23 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Tech's biggest long-range threat, guard Junior Clay had 20 points himself, going 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Clay is Tech's leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, followed by  guard Keishawn Davidson at 10.7.  