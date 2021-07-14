MURRAY — Don’t look for Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon to be chewing his fingernails as he watches former Racer star Cameron Payne tonight in the NBA Finals.
Even though Payne and his Phoenix Suns teammates will be doing everything in their power to gain a commanding 3-1 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 in Milwaukee, and probably experiencing more than a few stressful moments in the process, McMahon says he will not be nervous.
“Oh no! I’m a fan. It’s entertainment to me,” said McMahon several days ago as he talked about not only watching Payne have huge moments for the Suns so far in their playoff run, but also watching Racer product Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies, who won their first playoff game with heavily-favored Western Conference No. 1 seed Utah before falling in five games.
McMahon said he has not had a chance to attend any of the Suns’ playoff games, but he said Payne has made him very proud with his play. His biggest game so far was his 29-point output in Game 2 of the Western Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers in Phoenix.
“Obviously, there’s some bias there, but it’s one of my all-time favorite stories in sports,” McMahon said of Payne’s season with the Suns. “He was a lottery pick, struggled through some injuries, but battled through them, moved to some different teams and just kept working, just kept working. Now, here he is, at just 26, one of the most efficient point guards in the NBA and he has had an obvious impact on them winning.
“I think he’s laying the ground work for the next decade of his NBA career, which is going to be fun to watch.”
McMahon also said it cannot be ignored how Payne has had the opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Paul.
“That’s what’s so neat. When you’re talking CP3, that’s one of the best point guards to ever lace ‘em up,” the Racer skipper said, noting how Paul actually had an impact on the Murray State program in the past “Yeah, you go all the way back to (former Racers star) Isaiah Canaan. Isaiah Canaan worked the Chris Paul summer camps and Ja Morant was a participant in Chris Paul’s summer camp.
“I think Cameron getting to be in (the Suns’) system and not only getting to learn from him but playing alongside CP3 has been a lot of fun to watch, and I know his head coach there, Monty Williams, was one of the assistants in Oklahoma City when Cameron was there and it just seems like such a perfect fit.”
Morant, meanwhile, has quickly become a marked man for opposing NBA teams due to his high-flying style of being a point guard who plays above the rim for the rapidly-improving Grizzlies. He averaged 30 points and eight assists in the playoffs, which included a dazzling 35-point performance against Golden State Warriors and their future Hall of Famer Steph Curry in a 117-112 win that gave the Grizzlies a win in a play-in series to determine who would face the top-seeded Jazz.
“Every night you watch him, you’re going to see something new that you haven’t seen before, with his ability on the court,” McMahon said, remembering how he and Racers assistant Casey Long went to Memphis to see one of the Grizzlies’ games with the Jazz. “It was just amazing, walking the streets and everywhere you turn, there’s a No. 12 Morant jersey. The arena was just packed with Morant jerseys and it was just really special to see that. It’s also amazing to think that he’s just 21 years old. We get to watch this for another 15 or 20 years.
“I think you’ve already seen his ability to impact winning and the competitiveness and the unselfishness he plays with. I think it’s very contagious, and I think you see that with their team. They’re a confident team and so much fun to watch, and they’re just going to keep getting better.”
Getting back to Payne, he said the southpaw guard is one of the smartest players he has seen, which is a big reason he has had the success he has had in these playoffs.
“It’s a lot of fun seeing him play with such confidence and he’s playing with such passion and the fans love it out there,” McMahon said. “Cameron’s a winner.”
Game 4 of the NBA Finals will tip off at a little after 8 tonight on ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.