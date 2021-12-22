MURRAY— It has already been a very memorable men’s basketball season for Murray State.
The 10-1 record that has been compiled has featured wins against some very strong programs, including a Memphis team that was ranked in the top-10 early in the season. So, a few days before Christmas, Racer fans have to be wondering, “Is asking for a win at No. 12 Auburn too much?”
Simply, a win over the Tigers today would send the Racers flying into Ohio Valley Conference play with a ton of momentum. What has to excite fans, though, is while Auburn clearly represents the toughest test so far, their team seems to be made for games like this, thanks to a very tough early-season schedule.
“It’s a great opportunity for our program,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon Monday night during his appearance on “Hey Coach” with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley. McMahon then made a sort of joke about the tough slate his team is facing.
“Yeah, I don’t know who scheduled at Memphis (74-72 win), Chattanooga (87-76 win at home on Saturday) and at Auburn (5 p.m. today), coming into Christmas. But it’s a great opportunity. We’re on the SEC Network and I just got off the phone with Dave Neal (longtime play-by-play voice of Southeastern Conference football and basketball games) and he’ll be on the call for this one. This is going to be great exposure for our program.”
It is also going to be a very tall order for the Racers, with emphasis on “tall.” In Auburn, the Racers are faced with not only a very big team but one that is very quick. The Tigers (10-1) play four players who are 6-10 or taller, two of whom (6-10 forward Jabari Smith and 7-1 center Walker Kessler) are starters.
Their presence is a big reason the Tigers are the top team in the nation when it comes to blocked shots as they average 7.4 a game.
“Once out of every five trips down the floor, they’re getting a blocked shot,” McMahon said, noting that the defensive side of the ball is a staple of teams led by Tigers Head Coach Bruce Pearl, who led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019. “They really present a lot of problems, like most top-15 teams in the country. They’re forcing a lot of turnovers, but they don’t turn the ball over much, so that’s one of the many reasons for the success they’ve had this season.
“Their relentless with their pressure and I think a big key for us will be our ability to take care of the ball and really execute offensively and hopefully get some open shots and, of course, knock them down.
“I think, as coaches, we all strive for your teams to have an identity and when you play a Bruce Pearl team, you know that they’re going to be athletic and physical. They’re going to play extremely hard and compete at a high level. They’re going to be a good rebounding team and very aggressive with their pressure defensively.”
Another characteristic of the Tigers since Pearl arrived in 2014 is resilience. This is a team that is very difficult to beat, as evidenced by Saturday’s 74-70 come-from-behind win at Saint Louis. Racer fans saw this up close in 2017 when the Tigers battled back from a second-half deficit to win a tight game at the CFSB Center.
One year later, the Tigers had to rise from the canvas again, this time under an assault from eventual Racers All-American Ja Morant that helped Murray State take a second-half lead. But fueled by a very strong home crowd that has made Auburn Arena one of the toughest road venues in the country, the Tigers roared back to win. And with Murray State’s success so far this season, including the win at Memphis just days before the Tigers turned around and ripped sixth-ranked Alabama, Auburn’s arch rival, McMahon knows his team will not be unnoticed today by the Auburn faithful.
“It’s a great environment and a great atmosphere down there, and they were really smart when they built their new arena (in 2010). It’s not 20,000-plus. It’s about 9,000 and the fans are right on top of you,” he said, embracing the subject. “It’s a lot of fun, a lot of fun to play there.”
Smith, projected to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is the Tigers’ leading scorer at 16.5 points a game but what makes him particularly dangerous is his versatility as he plays more like a guard than an inside player. He has made 45.6% of his 3-point shots this season. Guard K.D. Johnson is averaging 13.7 points a game, while guard Wendell Green, a transfer from Eastern Kentucky, is averaging 11.6 from the bench.
Kessler is averaging 9.2 points an outing but he also leads the team with 7.3 rebounds a game.
However, Murray State seems equipped to do more than make this game competitive. The Memphis experience alone is reason for confidence as the Tigers posed the same height problems. Yet the Racers ended that game with a 31-30 edge on the boards and a 12-10 edge on the offensive end, though Memphis emerged with two more second-chance points.
In that game, the Racers also demonstrated the same resiliency for which Auburn has become known. Murray State went into halftime down 14 points, then found its touch from long range in rallying in the second half.
That has happened two others times this season, at Naples, Florida in a second-half comeback against a strong James Madison team and, on Saturday, when the Racers trailed by 11 points to Chattanooga in the first half before exploding for 53 second-half points against a team that entered the game as one of the toughest defensively in the nation.
That comeback was sparked by guard Tevin Brown’s 33 points, which included seven 3-pointers. Guard Justice Hill also had 18 points with three bombs included in his production. The Racers also got 11 points off the bench from guard Trae Hannibal, who has been a live wire many times this season, immediately providing needed sparks.
And after Saturday’s win, he was focused on today.
“I can’t wait,” Hannibal said.
