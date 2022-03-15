MURRAY — Murray State will not be playing an early game Thursday when it opens play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Instead, the Racers are going fairly deep into the night with their game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as they were given an 8:40 time slot for their game with West Coast Conference representative San Francisco.
That may seem like a rather late starting time for some people, but Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said he actually relishes that slot.
“Prime time on CBS? You can’t beat it,” McMahon said on Monday’s “Hey Coach” radio show with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on Froggy 103.7. “So it’s a great opportunity there. Now, it does call for us to adjust the schedule because that’s going to be a long day.”
The Racers will carry the No. 7 seed into Thursday’s battle with the No. 10 Dons as Murray State makes its final appearance in an NCAA Tournament as a representative of the Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State won the OVC Tournament for the 18th time last week about two hours southwest of Indy in Evansville.
However, in doing so, Murray State did not have to face particularly late start times. In fact, Thursday will be the latest start of the year so far, besting the Racers’ matchup with Belmont in its final home game of the season at the CFSB Center — 8 p.m.
McMahon said plans are being made to handle the later start.
“We’ll have a shootaround time (at the game venue) early, then the guys will have time to relax,” McMahon said. “Then, we’ll go to one of the universities there in Indianapolis late in the afternoon and have our final walk-through and we’ll be ready to go.”
It probably will not be difficult for the Racers or their fans to be wide awake as game time approaches. Playing the first game of the evening will be none other than No. 2 seed Kentucky as it faces St. Peter’s of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in a game set to start at 6:10 p.m.
The winner of the game between the Wildcats and the Peacocks meets the Murray State-San Francisco winner on Saturday.
