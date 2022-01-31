MURRAY — Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon made his first public comments Saturday in reference to former Racer Ja Morant receiving his first selection to the NBA All-Star Game.
McMahon spoke after the Racers’ 77-66 win over Morehead State at the CFSB Center,
“Man! That’s amazing. I’m just so happy for him, his family ... but he earned it. He’s one of the 10 best players on the planet, hands down,” said McMahon, who was Morant’s head coach during the two seasons — 2017-18 and 2018-19 — the 6-3 guard played at Murray State. Not only was the Memphis star selected to his first All-Star Game by a vote of fans, he received enough to earn a starting position for the Western Conference.
“So, at 22, to see him as an All-Star starter is one of the greatest moments not just for the history of our program but for Murray State University,” McMahon said. “Most importantly, I’m just proud of him for the ambassador he is for Murray State and Murray, Kentucky ... for the winter coat programs he does, the school backpack programs, Ja’s 12 Days of Christmas. He’s a once-in-a -lifetime person and I’m real excited for him and his family and I hope they have an unbelievable time in Cleveland (site of the game in February).”
Since his selection on Thursday, Morant seems to have justified the fans’ sentiments. Friday night, he recorded the first triple-double in Grizzlies’ history in which a player scored at least 30 points with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 119-109 win over Utah in Memphis.
He followed that Saturday with 34 points in a 115-95 win over Washington in Memphis. Those wins left the Grizzlies at 35-17 for the season and a solid third in the Western Conference.
“I like how he followed (being named an All-Star) up. It’s pretty special,” McMahon said.
