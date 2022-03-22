MURRAY — As he and his family prepared to leave Kyle-Oakley Field outside of Murray Monday afternoon aboard a private jet bound for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, former Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon reflected on the 11 years he and his family have spent in Murray.
“This has been home for over a decade for me and my family. We’ve met some unbelievable people who will be life-long friends,” said McMahon, just hours after being named the new head men’s coach at Southeastern Conference power Louisiana State University.
“The school system is incredible and it’s been one of the great blessings of my life. It has been one of the great privileges of my lifetime to get to be the head coach at Murray State and I’m incredibly thankful for all of the great people we’ve gotten to know and will continue to have life-long friendships with.”
McMahon said the time frame between Monday’s developments and what proved to be his last game as the Racers’ head coach, a 70-60 loss to Saint Peter’s Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament East Regional in Indianapolis, was very small. Just before he, wife Mary and children Maris, Mabry and Mason were escorted by members of the LSU athletics department to the jet, he said it was probably no more than 24 hours that it took for the deal to be finalized.
“Oh, it happened really quick, Now, here we are,” he said.
McMahon is one of the greatest head coaches in the storied history of the Racer program.
In his seven years, he was 154-67 and is the only Racer skipper to lead Murray State to two wins in NCAA Tournament games. The first came in 2019 when a Murray State team led by current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recorded the largest margin of victory in the event for a Racer squad, 83-64, over Marquette. The second was Thursday night, a thrilling 92-87 win over San Francisco in overtime.
In addition, the Racers won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title four of the last five years and the OVC Tournament title three of the last five years. This season’s OVC regular-season crown, the 27th in the program’s history, came with Murray State becoming the sixth team to go through conference play undefeated but the only one to do so with 18 wins.
“It means everything to me,” he said of having the chance to coach at a place that he has said is one of the top programs in the country. “We’ve been blessed to coach some elite players here and build some incredible relationships that will last forever with players and coaches here in Murray.”
McMahon’s last season will go down as his crowning achievement, 31-3, tying the 2011-12 and 2009-10 teams for the most wins in school history. Ironically, the 2011-12 season was McMahon’s first in Murray as he served as an assistant to then-Head Coach Steve Prohm. That team won its first 23 games and was ranked a program-high seventh in the Associated Press poll.
This season, the Racers had the longest winning streak of any team in the NCAA Tournament — 21 — until a hot Saint Peter’s team broke it Saturday. The Racers also returned to the top 20, being ranked 20th in the final AP poll before the NCAAs began.
Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal issued this statement late Monday:
“On behalf of Murray State University and the Racer Family, we want to extend sincere thanks, gratitude and appreciation to Matt, Mary and the entire McMahon Family. Building upon remarkable tradition, Matt’s tireless work ethic, genuine care for people and authentic leadership for more than a decade, he has guided our men’s basketball program to a position of great strength and accomplishment. Matt, and his staff’s, comprehensive commitment to excellence has ushered tremendous joy and pride throughout Racer Nation. The McMahon family will forever be cherished members of the Racer Family and we wish them the same unprecedented success on the journey ahead.
“As we turn our focus to the future of Murray State Men’s Basketball, we will conduct a thorough and efficient national search, throughout which University and athletics officials will refrain from comment.
“Murray State University is a nationally recognized brand, with an incredibly passionate fan base. Matching resources to expectations continues to be a priority, as we strive to position Murray State Men’s Basketball program resources at or near the top of the Missouri Valley Conference next season. Go Racers!”
Now, McMahon heads back to the state of Louisiana, where he stayed two weeks after the 2014-15 season ended after accepting an offer to become the associate head coach at Louisiana Tech. Then, Prohm was tabbed to be head coach at Iowa State and McMahon decided to return to Murray. He was then named head coach.
He said he plans to instill the same types of principles to the Tigers of the SEC.
“You always want to help max out young people and help them be the best player they can be. You want them to get a world-class education and they will get that at LSU and you want to help them be the best player they can be so they can go to the pros,” he said, adding one final tidbit. “The ultimate goal is to win championships at the highest level and I know we can do that at LSU.”
McMahon is coming to LSU at a time of uncertainty for that program. It is in line to be sanctioned by the NCAA for alleged violations by former Head Coach Will Wade, who was fired after the Tigers finished play in the SEC Tournament in Tampa with a loss to Arkansas. Wade was under scrutiny throughout his tenure for alleged activities that even had the attention of the FBI.
Monday, McMahon said he is not worried about the situation at LSU. ESPN said that, while details of McMahon’s financial deal were undisclosed, he will be compensated for any punishment the NCAA chooses to levy.
