MURRAY —Murray State head men’s basketball coach is among some high-level company after being named to the 10-person semifinalist list for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
Matt McMahon is the only mid-major coach to make the list and he’s joined by Mark Adams (Texas Tech), John Calipari (Kentucky), Ed Cooley (Providence), Scott Drew (Baylor), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Tommy Lloyd (Arizona), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Kelvin Sampson (Houston).
The list will be cut to four finalists March 23 and the winner will be announced April 3.
Named the 2022 Ohio Valley Coach of the Year, McMahon’s seventh Racer team is 30-2 and coming off taking the title at the OVC Tournament last week in Evansville. In the OVC regular season, the Racers became the first team in league history to go 18-0. MSU is 19th this week in the top-25 polls by the Associated Press and USA Today.
Great coaches have great players and McMahon’s trio of All-OVC selections include KJ Williams, Tevin Brown and Justice Hill. Williams was the OVC Player of the Year and Hill was named OVC Tournament MVP.
