MURRAY — The internet is full of stories this week that seem to be centered on asking the same question.
‘What is wrong with the Memphis Tigers?”
Memphis entered this season seen by many college basketball pundits as a definite team to watch as they were ranked in the top 15. However, after losing three straight games, it seems as if many people are trying to psychoanalyze Head Coach Penny Hardaway’s ultra-talented team to determine why things have suddenly gone off the tracks, so to speak.
Count Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon as someone who does not believe the Tigers (5-3) have lost any of their preseason luster and he fully expects his Racers (7-1) to encounter a Tiger team ready to prove its worth tonight at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.
“I don’t remember exactly what that old saying is about ‘their demise has been greatly exaggerated,’ but it seems like everyone is a panic because they lost a few games. No, I’m telling you, they’re going to win a ton of games this year,” McMahon said earlier this week in advance of tonight’s anticipated matchup. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff in Memphis.
“They’re a really good team. They have a lot of older and experienced players on this team and, when we signed the contract for the game, we were thinking, ‘Hey! They’re a really talented team, they’re going to playing a lot of older, experienced players, elite players.’ Then, in August, they added two NBA lottery picks to the team.”
Two of Memphis’ losses came on the home courts of Southeastern Conference teams, Georgia (82-79) and Mississippi (67-63). The other was against an Iowa State team currently ranked No. 15 in the country, 78-59, in the Preseason NIT in New York City.
McMahon said Memphis’ biggest bugaboo was turnovers, where they were in the 20s against both Ole Miss and Iowa State.
“They’ve struggled taking care of the ball early in the season,” he said, immediately shifting his attention to what the Tigers have done well. “If you start really looking good into what they’ve done, they are fourth in the country in getting to the free-throw line and they are 11th in the country in offensive rebounds.
“They’re also terrific defensively. They are second in the country in blocked shots, the top 30 in steals and they’re just really making it difficult to score against them with their athleticism and how hard they play at that end of the court.”
The two NBA lottery picks in question — 6-9 freshman forward Emoni Bates and 6-11 freshman center Jalen Duren — both average double digits in scoring per game with Bates at 11.5 to lead the team and Duren at 10. Deandre Williams, a 6-9 senior forward, is averaging 10.4 points a game. Duren is also averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and has recorded 26 of the Tigers’ 35 blocked shots.
And blocked shots is something with which McMahon and his team remember all too well from Saturday’s 93-87 win over Middle Tennessee in Murray.
“As good as we were at two-point range (26-of-47), we did get our shot blocked 10 times in the paint, so that’s something we’ve got to get cleaned up,” he said.
Against the Blue Raiders Saturday, the Racers were not facing a decided height disadvantage. Tonight they are with the Racers’ tallest player being forward KJ Williams at 6-10. No one else on the Racer roster stands taller than 6-8 freshman forward Nick McMullen.
However, MTSU was heavier and the Racers managed to win the rebounding battle 43-33 with 6-7 forward DJ Burns claiming 15 of those himself, seven on the offensive end. The Racers also appear to be, at least at this point of the season, as deep as Memphis on the bench with both teams featuring 10 players who are averaging at least 10 minutes of playing time.
There is also one more stat that McMahon finds particularly daunting. Inside the FedEx Forum, the Tigers are a different team.
“They’re 4-0 (this season) at home,” McMahon said of the Tigers, who have won those four games by an average score of 85-62. Memphis has also won 11 games in a row at the FedEx Forum and has won 80% of its games inside that building all-time. “But what a great opportunity for our program! We’re looking forward to getting down there.”
Tonight’s game can be heard on the flagship radio station of Racer basketball, Froggy 103.7, with the pregame featuring former Racers assistant Kenny Roth and the Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley, starting at 6:30.
