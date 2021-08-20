MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grizz Nation to celebrate the start of the 2021-22 NBA season at a number of fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South, including the 2021 Regional Caravan Tour and multiple events in Memphis and surrounding areas.
The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South with their Regional Caravan Tour that tips off next Friday, Aug. 27, in Jackson, Mississippi, with a free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic and night out at the ballpark for the Mississippi Braves game. The caravan will continue throughout August and September with seven additional scheduled stops in Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock and Jonesboro in Arkansas, Nashville and Jackson in Tennessee before arriving at Murray on Sept. 24 and ending at Cape Girardeau, Missouri a few days later. This year’s caravan includes participation by Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Memphis Hustle guard and Murray State alum Shaq Buchanan and other special guests during select stops on the tour.
In Murray, Buchanan will be part of an event that is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Racer Arena and will incorporate the Murray State volleyball team into the mix.
As part of the Grizzlies Regional Caravan, the team is offering free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics presented by Nike at each caravan stop, giving young athletes, ages 6-14, the chance to receive training from the Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff. Each clinic will offer skills instruction, contests and games, as well as opportunities to win special prizes. Boys and girls interested in attending a youth basketball clinic are encouraged to pre-register at MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan.
In addition, the Grizzlies have partnered with Memphis Tourism and their members to offer fans at each regional stop some amazing prizes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a “Weekend in Memphis Getaway Package” for two at each of the caravan stops by signing up for Grizzlies E-News. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at a downtown hotel in close proximity to FedExForum, tickets to a Grizzlies game, Grizzlies swag and passes to local Memphis attractions. Fans can learn more about Memphis, the home of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll at memphistravel.com.
Festivities will continue throughout the fall with Grizz Nights at Levitt Shell, the first of which is Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., featuring a special performance from the Grizzlies Entertainment teams. The Grizzlies will take over the Memphis Redbirds game on Friday, Sept. 17, with Grizzlies Night at the Redbirds. The Redbirds will be sporting limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the night and will feature special appearances by the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams. In addition, fans can expect appearances, giveaways and live music on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cooper Young Festival.
Fans are encouraged to check grizzlies.com for a full list of events, both new and current, and up-to-date information on the Grizzlies 2021 Regional Caravan and Around Town Tour.
