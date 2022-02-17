MURRAY — Should 21st-ranked Murray State do, as expected, and handle Ohio Valley Conference foes Austin Peay and UT Martin this week, their ranking in other areas could receive a boost next week, courtesy of a team the Racers defeated earlier this season.
After experiencing some, at times, crippling internal turmoil, Memphis has started to look the part of a team expected to do big things this season, winning six straight games, including Tuesday night’s 81-74 road triumph over American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati. That improved the Tigers to 15-8 on the season.
The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 9 in preseason polls but began stumbling after a quick start. Now, after plummeting to 9-8 in January, the Tigers are 15-8. Also, in the all-important College Basketball NET rankings, a main determining factor in seeding for the NCAA Tournament, they have risen to No. 40 this week after sinking as low as No. 71 a few weeks ago.
One of Memphis’ losses came on Dec. 10 to the Racers at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. However, four nights after losing to Murray State, the Tigers put a nice notch in their belt by dumping then-No. 6 Alabama at the Forum. Bama, a Sweet 16 team last year, went into a bit of a free fall after the Memphis loss but has righted itself in Southeastern Conference play and sits at No. 23 in the NET this week.
Me-mphis will look to extend that streak Saturday when it travels to Fort Worth to face a good SMU team that beat the Tigers last month in Memphis. This is the same SMU team that defeated AAC favorite Houston last week in Fort Worth, just days before the Tigers went to Houston, then ranked sixth, and ended the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.
Despite those losses, Houston, regarded college analysts as a Final Four team, still remains sixth in the NET this week.
Murray State currently is ranked 24th in the NET. That is a two-point increase from last week.
If Memphis beats SMU and the Racers can remain one of only three undefeated teams within their conferences in the nation, chances are Murray State would make another rise in the NET because it takes into consideration how a team’s opponents fare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.