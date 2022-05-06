LOUISVILLE — Murray State alum Jack Wolf has won two Kentucky Derby championships as a horse owner.
One came with an odds-in-favorite, who went on to win the last Triple Crown, Justify in 2018. The other came with a decided underdog, Authentic, in the only Derby not to have been run on the first Saturday of May in 2020.
Now, he is preparing to watch his latest hopeful, a Canadian chestnut colt named after a hockey legend, take his shot at a possible third Derby win as the race returns to Churchill Downs Saturday.
And that horse, Messier, who was the third choice with odds makers on Thursday, will be wearing the colors of Wolf’s stable — Louisville-based Starlight Racing.
“They’re going to be in Murray State colors this Saturday,” Wolf said of the silks jockey John Velasquez will wear, consisting of a blue shirt with a gold (more like yellow) star on the front and back with gold diamond pattern on the sleeves, matching the colors he wore as a football player at Murray State in the late 1960s-early ‘70s.
“This will actually be the eighth time we’ve had horses in Starlight colors (Harlan’s Holiday was the first in 2002) in a Derby,” said Wolf, who co-owns Starlight with his wife, Laurie, and said there is always pride to watching from the owner’s box and seeing the blue and gold present in the Run for the Roses.
“You know? You’re hitting on a good point and I’ve actually been thinking about this for the last six or eight weeks, not to mistake the fact that when we won the other two Derbies, (Justify and Authentic) were in other silks. So if we can get lucky and win this one, it would make a lot of difference from those others.”
Wolf’s stable is part of a multi-group syndicate that each owns a share of the horse. This was the case with Justify and Authentic as well. Messier is also looking to become the third Canadian horse to win the Derby after the legendary Northern Dancer in 1964 and Sunny’s Halo in 1983. He enters Saturday having run well during the Derby prep season, winning the Robert B. Lewis Stakes by about 15 lengths at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles before being edged late in the stretch of the Santa Anita Derby by Taiba, who is running as well on Saturday and will be ridden by Mike Smith, who piloted Justify in 2018.
Smith also rode Taiba in the Santa Anita Derby.
“I actually saw Mike this morning, and wished him luck to come in second,” Wolf said, snickering on Thursday. “But the other horse just ran very well and is very talented and that was his second race after winning his maiden, then he comes back and wins the Santa Anita. That doesn’t happen. In fact, it’s never happened.”
However, Wolf said he believes Messier will be ready for the Derby. Messier, named after NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier, was being handled by training legend Bob Baffert before last year’s controversy that resulted in Medina Spirit, who was trained by Baffert, being disqualified as the winner of the Derby after testing positive for a banned substance.
Baffert has been banned from handling horses at Churchill but he had Messier on a program designed for top performance by the time Saturday arrives. He will not have run a race in nine weeks, which was Baffert’s plan, Wolf said.
Now, Messier has been turned over to a Baffert disciple, Tim Yakteen, who Wolf said is a capable horseman.
“Everybody talks about the pressure on (Yakteen) and I get that. But that’s a great opportunity for him,” he said of Yakteen. “This could be a career-changing thing for him.”
