ST. LOUIS — It probably should come as no surprise that Murray State is not seen as a major threat in a preseason poll of the league it is entering for the first time this fall, the mighty Missouri Valley Conference.

After trying to endure major injury rashes in its final two seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference that led to subpar campaigns, the Racers were picked 11th out of 12 teams in their new league, dubbed by many as the “Southeastern Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA). 