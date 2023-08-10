ST. LOUIS — It probably should come as no surprise that Murray State is not seen as a major threat in a preseason poll of the league it is entering for the first time this fall, the mighty Missouri Valley Conference.
After trying to endure major injury rashes in its final two seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference that led to subpar campaigns, the Racers were picked 11th out of 12 teams in their new league, dubbed by many as the “Southeastern Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA).
That is because the waters of the MVFC are full of big, toothy predators.
It starts with the defending FCS national champion, South Dakota State, which supplanted the MVFC’s kingpin program, North Dakota State, last year. And the Jackrabbits are heavy favorites to win the MVFC title again this season, receiving 44 of a possible 45 first-place votes and 539 total points to outdistance North Dakota State, which earned 492 points and the remaining first-place tally.
Northern Iowa was picked third in this year’s preseason poll with 409 total points, while 2022 playoff participant North Dakota (fourth, 399 points), Southern Illinois (fifth, 337 points), and former OVC member Youngstown State (sixth, 323) rounded out teams picked for the upper division. Illinois State (269), Missouri State (229), South Dakota (226), Indiana State (148), the Racers (74) and future OVC member Western Illinois (65) round out the voting.
Last season, for just the second time in FCS history, two teams from the same league played one another in the FCS national championship game. South Dakota State earned its first FCS crown, knocking off defending champion and league rival North Dakota State, who had won 10 of the previous 12 FCS title games.
South Dakota State finished the season on a 14-game winning streak, falling only at Big Ten Iowa in the season-opener. On Oct. 15, then-No. 2 SDSU beat then-No. 1 NDSU, 23-21, in the Fargodome, marking only the second time in FCS history that the top two teams in the national media poll played one another during the regular season. The other involved league member UNI against Idaho in 1992.
The MVFC also extended its FCS-record to 12-straight title game appearances as NDSU and SDSU both reached Frisco, Texas. The CAA (5 in a row), OVC (4-straight) and SoCon (4 appearances in a row) are next on the list. Notably, the 2022 season marked the 18th title game appearance for a league team. The league is 12-6 in title games, although Youngstown State (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994) and Southern Illinois (1983) both played in the championship prior to joining the league. All 18 of the league’s title-game appearances have occurred since 1997.
The MVFC is 88-40 (.688) since 2010 in the playoffs -- which includes 16 intra-conference games (meaning the league is 72-24 against teams from other leagues for a phenomenal .750 winning percentage). Last season, MVFC teams combined to go 21-8 against non-conference FCS teams. Six of the eight losses were against ranked FCS teams.
An MVFC preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times (in 37 previous polls).
