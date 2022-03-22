(TNS) So, what does former Murray State Head Coach Mick Cronin do?
Does the UCLA coach go with his top defender if Jaime Jaquez Jr. is unable to play in the biggest game of the season, inserting Jaylen Clark? Or does he go with the emerging Peyton Watson, whose impossibly long arms and legs make him a human roadblock to the basket?
They are questions Cronin hopes he never has to answer.
If all goes well, Jaquez’s sprained right ankle heals sufficiently. The junior guard has nearly a week to undergo whatever intensive recovery regimen trainer Tyler Lesher devises, be it ice, massage, heat, elevation or maybe even a blessing from a shaman.
Anyone who has watched Jaquez push through a bloodied face, a banged-up head and one ankle issue after another expects him to be on the court Friday in Philadelphia when the fourth-seeded Bruins (27-7) face eighth-seeded North Carolina (26-9) in an NCAA tournament East Regional semifinal at Wells Fargo Center.
“Trust me,” Cronin said Saturday evening after his team had overrun St. Mary’s in the second round, “if he can walk, he’ll play.”
Remember, Jaquez returned only minutes after making fans inside the Thomas & Mack Center squeamish when teammate Myles Johnson elbowed him in the face during a game against Nevada Las Vegas, leading to a stream of blood.
He came back briefly against Stanford in late January after reaggravating an ankle injury before the pain became too intense to continue.
Only his coach could stop him from playing in the second half of a game against Colorado in early December after Jaquez had smacked his head on the court, Cronin holding him out as a precaution while acknowledging the sturdiness of his grittiest player.
“His dad said, ‘You can drop him on his head and play him,’ “ Cronin cracked afterward.
Jaquez has missed only one game this season, sitting on the bench in blue sweats during a victory over Oregon State on Jan. 15 because of a sore left ankle. He returned five days later and has played in every game since despite needing a protective brace on each ankle and acknowledging he was dealing with an inflammatory condition that requires constant attention.
In the game Jaquez sat out, Cronin turned to Clark and wasn’t disappointed with the results. Making his first career start, the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored all 11 of his points before halftime and played some center as part of a small-ball lineup that effectively shut down the Beavers.
Of course, North Carolina presents a far greater challenge than a Pac-12 rival that logged three wins. The surging Tar Heels feature a true center in the 6-foot-10 Armando Bacot and a stretch four in the 6-foot-9 Brady Manek, leading to matchup difficulties.
Manek made four three-pointers and scored 26 points against top-seeded Baylor on Saturday before being ejected in the second half for throwing an elbow that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. The disqualification does not come with an automatic suspension, meaning Manek is expected to return against the Bruins.
