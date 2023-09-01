MURRAY — To say the least, Saturday’s opener to the 2023 football season for Murray State is going to be a special one.
Even without the game having been played, the Racers’ matchup with Presbyterian is one of high anticipation for Racer Nation.
For starters, fans will only need to look at the new logos at the opposing 30-yard lines to know something is very different. Those navy and gold displays represent the entrance to THE premier conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA 1-AA) — the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which has produced 11 of the last 13 national FCS champions.
Then, there is the occasion itself, featuring two rather big milestones. Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff will begin the 99th football season at Murray State and will happen in the 1,000th game to be played at the school.
With those factors involved, it is no wonder why Racer Nation wants to see its team perform well against the Blue Hose. That goes double for Head Coach Dean Hood and his team, which is trying to shake the effects of a second straight season that was hijacked, then flown into the ground by an unrelenting surge of injuries. They know their 2-9 record was not representative of their abilities and they desperately want to change that this season.
However, starting with Saturday, Hood said the Racers will approach Presbyterian as they would any other opponent.
“The main thing we’ve got to focus on is that we do the fundamental things right, we do little things right and we don’t make the game any harder than it needs to be,” said Hood earlier this week on the Racer Report radio show on FROGGY 103.7. Hood will begin his third full season in Murray, after his first season in the shortened spring 2021 campaign resulted in instant success with a 5-2 record and playing for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
“We can’t be jumping offsides or lining up the wrong way, going in motion the wrong way, those types of things.”
Those types of mistakes, especially in an opener, are caused by an overload of nerves. However, even Hood, who has been in this game now for 41 years, said he too will have butterflies in his belly at kickoff on Saturday.
“You know, if I don’t get those butterflies, you probably need to go talk to (Racer Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, a former Murray State quarterback) and tell him to fire your head coach,” Hood said, chuckling.
However, there will be plenty of nerves jumping for this game, particularly when it comes to the return of one of last year’s injury victims, 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year DJ Williams. The last time Racer fans saw Williams in an organized game, he was being helped to the locker room at halftime of last year’s opener against Texas Tech in Lubbock after falling awkwardly on the final play of the first half. The result was a season-ending knee injury that began a stretch in which the Racers started four different players at the quarterback position in the first four games.
“The best thing that can happen to him (Saturday) would be the worst thing for my A-fib and that is he runs the ball and gets the absolute crap knocked out of him, then get up and goes, ‘OK, I’m alright,’” Hood said, adding that what he has seen from Williams so far in the preseason gives him nothing but confidence that he can return to near the form he had against Texas Tech, where he threw for more than 200 yards and a touchdown. “He’s showing no signs (of issues with the knee). He’s a very confident kid, very tough kid and there are no signs right now that’ll be an issue.
“He’s doing really well but that position is doing really well. We’ve got a lot of competition back there this year. Jayden Stinson (who suffered a preseason accident last year that resulted in a broken foot that limited his ability all season) is back and healthy and is able to do things now that he wasn’t able to do last year. And (Eric) Phoenix (a transfer from Benedict College) is looking really good. This is a kid that won 10 or 11 ballgames as a D2 starter, so we’ve got a lot of guys that we could throw into the game and do well for us.
“Last year, we were hurting. We had kids that really tried their tails off but they just weren’t ready. Isaac McNamee (in his second year from a ballyhooed career at Pikeville High School in Pikeville) is going to be a really good quarterback for us, but he just wasn’t ready (starting at Ball State of the Football Bowl Subdivision – major college — in Week 4). Lucas Mowy (a walk-on who suddenly found himself as the No. 2 guy when Stinson was injured and started the second game against former fellow OVC member/now FBS newcomer Jacksonville State) played his tail off but he really wasn’t ready. Then, we tried some wildcat stuff with (receiver) Tez Brooks. We were in a tough spot. And Jayden was in a boot until (Week 3 against former OVC foe Eastern Illinois) and he played better and better every week.”
While Presbyterian represents the first test of the season, Hood said he is noticing another difference as Saturday approaches. Where last year’s preseason scrimmages were resulting in several big plays for the offense — a harbinger of things to come as the Racer defense was torched countless times for long scoring plays — that is not happening this year.
“Really, it’s the same thoughts we’ve had in training camp are the same thoughts we had in the spring. When (the offense) got a big play this year, we had guys that ran it down and got the big play to give us a chance to make (the offense) more chances to run plays and mess things up. That’s what we didn’t have last fall,” Hood said. “Any big play went to the house. We just didn’t have enough speed back there and we just weren’t good enough tacklers back there.”
A recruiting class that has been tabbed as the best in Murray State history, as well as several new additions through college football’s transfer portal, sought to address those concerns. Hood said veterans like defensive backs Dylan Appleton, Justus Johnson and Caldra Williford
and KaVan Reed have help from newcomers Zayteak McGhee, Jayson Coley (from fellow MVFC member North Dakota), Marco Collins (from JUCO power Coffeyville Community College in Kansas) and Charles Alberty.
Hood also said the newcomers seem to be fitting well with the Racer program.
“You’re always building on your culture and the fundamental things you’re doing and the kids have done a nice job with the new guys coming into the program,” said Hood, who has had 28 new players join the program — 14 in the spring and another 14 for preseason drills since the start of August. “They’re showing them, ‘Hey! Here’s how we do things, here’s how we operate,’ and that’s always got to continue, but the biggest thing is the influx of talent and that leads to competition and that helps your veteran guys on the team, but it helps your new guys too.”
While skills players get most of the attention on a football team, where the most important plays happen are in the battle of the line of scrimmage. There, the Racers are blessed with the return of several players, including preseason All-MVFC honorable mention selection Jacob Frye, who is moving back to his high school position of center this season.
“It feels great to be back inside. It’s kind of like riding a bike. You just get used to it,” Frye said, adding that he has had to undergo a bit of an adjustment as he enters his sixth season in Murray after a standout career at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. “I’ve been here six years but I’d always been looking up to the senior guys. Now, it’s here. I’m a senior guy and I’m just trying my best with the younger guys, to teach them, to guide them, along the way to be a starter.
“But we’re a real important group. (Offensive line Coach Johnson Richardson) says the offense goes as we go, so it’s important to have that veteran presence. We’ve seen quite a few things throughout the years but, as long as we stick together, the offense should go well.
“I love them. We’ve got a lot of great guys (on the line) and we’ve been together now for a couple of years and know each other really well. We’re a really tight group, one of the tightest groups I think we’ve had since I’ve been here. (Former standout lineman) Levi Nesler being here five or six years helped me as a player. He was a great center and a great leader.”
William’ ability as a runner means both rushing and passing touchdowns will be in the gameplan. However, if he had his choice, Frye said he would prefer the Racers resort to old-fashioned running the ball.
“For me personally? Yeah, definitely running touchdowns (as opposed to going through the air). Running the ball and being able to impose our will on the defense is probably the most satisfying thing for an O lineman,” he said.
