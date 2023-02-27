MURRAY — It may have been on the cold side as Murray State was about to play softball Friday afternoon, but there was a warm feeling throughout Racer Field.
That warmth was centered on the pitching circle as a Murray State sports legend took the equivalent role to smashing a bottle of champaign ahead of a ship’s maiden voyage. Velvet Milkman’s act involved tossing a ball across the plate and that christened the inaugural Velvet Milkman Invitational Tournament, honoring not only her 29 successful years as Murray State’s founding women’s golf coach, but her many years of serving in athletics administration at her hometown university, including her role in helping softball become a sport.
“It was exciting,” Milkman said after making a solid pitch to catcher Taylor Jackson, ahead of the Racers’ 4-3 win over Ball State. “I was very fond of all of our coaches and (current Racer Head Coach Kara Amundson) is very special to me. We have a very special bond and I’m honored that she asked (about having the tourney named for Milkman).
“I threw (a softball) with my brother about three hours (before the game) and that was the first time I’d thrown a softball, I think, in 15 years, and I got it over the plate with something on it. Honestly, I was going to try it underhanded (the style for pitching in softball) but I didn’t have time to practice this week.
“I’m pretty competitive but I wanted to be able to get it close to the plate, so that’s what I did (opting to go overhand).”
Amundson, whose program endeared itself to Racer Nation last season with a magical run to a first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, said she owes much to Milkman. Amundson was head women’s tennis coach for a season before becoming the program’s second head softball coach in 2012 and said Milkman, who had a stint as interim athletic director in 2019 while also serving as senior women’s administrator for 18 years, was huge in her career.
“Velvet has done amazing things for the golf world here (including lead the Racers to 12 conference team titles with 10 individual players winning conference titles as well) but she’s really been so much more than that. She’s been an advocate for women’s sports and has really been a huge mentor to me personally,” Amundson said. “I started here very young, and she was just a super integral part of my coaching career, helping me through some stuff. She’s just an amazing woman to have around here.
“When I took over as (both tennis and softball coach), it was just natural for me to confide in her and lean on her because she had been doing it for so long. A lot of the things she does, I feel like (her players and coaches) try to do in our culture and our program with how you treat people and how you work with your student-athletes. On that, she’s been a huge mentor for sure.”
Milkman also had special assistants accompany her for her mission on Friday afternoon. They were her Godchildren, Lucy and Stevie Rose Ellison, whose mother is former Milkman golfer Lauren Hughes.
“It’s nice to have children around for something like this,” said Milkman of having Lucy, 5, and Stevie, 3, standing in the pitching circle with her. “That’s the next generation you’re talking about.
“Lucy is already taking (golf) lessons and she’s got three or four golf bags hanging up inside their garage. Her mama said she has one to match every outfit.”
Murray State recorded a record of 4-1 during the tournament against a very solid field that included one team — Miami (Ohio) that easily could have advanced to last year’s College World Series.
