Murray State's Drew Vogel (3) goes airborne to high-five teammate Seth Gardner Thursday after Vogel's three-run home run put the Racers ahead to stay in a 10-7 win over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Southern Illinois at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State is heading into its first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament armed strong confidence that it, in fact, does belong in this historically very strong league on the college baseball front.

Saturday’s 3-2 win over Southern Illinois at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray gave the Racers a 14-13 record in Valley play, as well as the series win over The Valley’s defending champion. Murray State earned the five seed for this week’s tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana and begins play today against eight seed Valparaiso.

