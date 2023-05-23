MURRAY — Murray State is heading into its first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament armed strong confidence that it, in fact, does belong in this historically very strong league on the college baseball front.
Saturday’s 3-2 win over Southern Illinois at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray gave the Racers a 14-13 record in Valley play, as well as the series win over The Valley’s defending champion. Murray State earned the five seed for this week’s tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana and begins play today against eight seed Valparaiso.
However, this is also a Racer team that has a reason for reeling deep pride about its inaugural Valley season. Taking a supposed step up in competition from the Ohio Valley Conference, it would have been easy for that first season to have been quite the struggle.
Nope, Murray State, against this strong of a league, went ahead and notched its fourth consecutive winning season under fifth-year Head Coach Dan Skirka.
“That’s pretty cool!” said Murray State shortstop Drew Vogel, whose three-run home run in Thursday’s 10–7 come-from-behind win over SIU sealed that fourth straight season above the ,500 mark for Racers. “But you know what? This is a great program, a phenomenal program!
“We can compete against anybody (including Valley regular-season champion Indiana State, who the Racers hammered, 12-5, in their opener a few days earlier in Terre Haute before the Sycamores took two hard-earned wins in the remaining games). This team is not afraid. We’ve shown we can get it done against anybody in this conference.”
Not even the Sycamores, who won the league by six games, could sweep the Racers this season. Murray State won at least one game against every Valley opponent and when they did lose, most of the time, the Racers were within striking range at the end.
When asked about his program’s streak of winning campaigns, Skirka first said he was unaware. When he had a chance to think about the subject, though, he did not take long in finding a reason.
“This is a truly great bunch. You know, this is my fifth year as head coach and we’ve had some really great players come through here in that time. We’ve had some great assistant coaches working with us. Yeah, I’m spoiled!” Skirka said.
“Coach Skirka’s done a great job here!” said third baseman Carson Garner, whose two-run single in the bottom of the eighth produced another come-from-behind win over the Salukis on Saturday, 3-2. “A fourth straight winning season? I did not know about that.
“But you know what? I’m blessed to be able to play in this program and I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else. (Skirka) is just the man! Four winning seasons in a row … that’s just incredible.”
Murray State won two of three against Valpo early in the season at Valparaiso, Indiana, and had the lead early in the third game before the Beacons came back to win. Interestingly, Saturday’s win gave the Racers their first series win at Reagan Field in Valley play.
At Terre Haute, Murray State scored one of the most note-worthy wins of the entire season within The Valley with their resounding series-opening win. The Sycamores did respond by winning Games 2 and 3 to take the series, but the Racers were left thinking they had let one get away after outhitting Indiana State in a 6-2 loss in the last game.
In the moments following Saturday’s win, Racer reliever Nathan Holler seemed to ask a question on behalf of Racer Nation, in regards to the Racers’ chances for a big run in Terre Haute.
“Hey! Why not us?” Anything’s possible,” said Holler, whose team, with a win over Valpo today, would also notch its third straight season with at least 30 wins. First pitch is scheduled for 5 this afternoon at Bob Warm Field on the Indiana State campus; ESPN+ will have the coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.