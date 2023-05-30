TERRE HAUTE, Ind.  — An outstanding debut run for Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion Friday.

Second-seeded Missouri State was able to score a run off an error in the top of the ninth inning, then withstood a one-out rally from the fifth-seeded Racers in the bottom half to escape with a 4-3 win in the 11th game of one of the top college baseball tournaments in the nation at Bob Warn Field on the Indiana State campus. The Racers, who upset the Bears (33-22) by a 6-1 score on Wednesday night, ended their season at 31-28, marking the fourth straight winning season for the program under Head Coach Dan Skirka and the third year in a row for the Racers to win at least 30 games.

