TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An outstanding debut run for Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion Friday.
Second-seeded Missouri State was able to score a run off an error in the top of the ninth inning, then withstood a one-out rally from the fifth-seeded Racers in the bottom half to escape with a 4-3 win in the 11th game of one of the top college baseball tournaments in the nation at Bob Warn Field on the Indiana State campus. The Racers, who upset the Bears (33-22) by a 6-1 score on Wednesday night, ended their season at 31-28, marking the fourth straight winning season for the program under Head Coach Dan Skirka and the third year in a row for the Racers to win at least 30 games.
“I just couldn’t be prouder of the way they battled and that goes for everyone, the guys that played and the guys that didn’t play. There was just a lot of great energy,” said Racers Head Coach Dan Skirka. “No doubt, from where we started at the beginning of February until the end of May, we had a lot of growth on and off the field that I’m proud about and these guys wanted to leave here better than when they came, and I think we accomplished that.”
What is going to be particularly hard for the Racers to swallow from Friday is the number of scoring chances they had that resulted in no runs as they left 11 runners on base. The most painful of these occasions came in the seventh as Carson Garner, who struggled at the plate all week in Terre Haute, appeared to have changed his fortunes with one swing of the bat. With runners at the corners and only one out, Garner sent a soft line drive down the first-base line that seemed destined to score Dustin Mercer from third base and at least would have moved Drew Vogel to third.
However, the ball went almost directly to Mo State first baseman Cody Kelly, who made the catch, then stepped on the bag to beat Vogel for a devastating double play.
The Racers had another great scoring chance in the bottom of the eighth as Riley Hawthorne led off with a single, followed by a Cade Sammons walk. Ethan Krizen then appeared to put the Racers in prime position with a well-executed sacrifice bunt. However, the Racers could not capitalize as Mo State reliever Trey Ziegenbein struck out the next two hitters to end the threat and keep the game tied.
The Bears then took advantage of the Racers’ misfires in the ninth as leadoff hitter Nick Rodriguez walked and went to third on a single from Mason Hull to put runners at the corners with one out. Racer closer Ben Krizen nearly got his team out of the jam as he got the second out on a Jake McCutcheon flyout that was not deep enough to score Rodriguez. However, Izzy Lopez then sent a grounder to the left side that was bobbled for the Racers’ only error of the game — only their third of the tournament — and the run Mo State needed to advance.
Mo State played in the 13th game of the week against Evansville, who edged the Racers, 3-2, in come-from-behind fashion Thursday night. That resulted in an 11-3 win for the Purple Aces, who went on to face heavily favored host Indiana State on Saturday, stunning the Sycamores, 6-5, and forcing a 15th and final game for the title, which Indiana State won, 6-0.
“Two one-run losses ... obviously stings a bit,” Skirka said. “That’s a play here or a player there but I couldn’t be happier with how they performed and competed and how they carried themselves.”
While an error was the ultimate undoing of the Racers in Terre Haute, their defense was a huge reason they made this run. Sitting at the bottom of the league in fielding throughout the season, Murray State ended Friday’s game as the third-best defense in Terre Haute.
This included a huge play in the sixth when Rodriguez was thrown out at home as he attempted to score on a Kelly double. Right fielder Dustin Mercer threw to second baseman Bland who then hit Ethan Krizen with a perfect throw for the tag and the out.
The Racers’ pitching also was huge, ranking second only to an Indiana State staff that had was among the nation’s best this season, and ending with a solid effort, holding an explosive Bears lineup to only six hits.
Mo State seemed to have command after scoring twice in the second inning, but the Racers answered with a run in the third on a single by Brennan McCullough, who had a huge tourney and went 3-for-5 Friday, that scored Logan Bland after he was hit by a pitch and reached second on a wild pitch.
Mo State scored another run in the fifth to regain a two-score lead but the Racers immediately countered that as Vogel’s single scored Bland, who had reached on a single of his own. Then, Krizen tied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to score Riley Hawthorne, who had reached on a single, advanced to second on one of two pickoff throws that resulted in errors for the Bears, and advanced to third on a Cade Sammons groundout.
McCullough earned All-Tournament status for a week that saw him go 8-of-16 at the plate, giving him a .500 batting average for the week and tying him with three other players for best in Terre Haute. His eight hits were the most of any player. He had four RBIs, scored three times and had one of the signature moments of the week with a colossal solo home run to seal the win over Mo State.
Murray State had a second All-Tournament selection in pitcher Cade Vernon, whose performance against Mo State seemed to define the Racers’ pitching performance in Terre Haute. In that game, Vernon held the dangerous Bears to no runs on only three hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Vogel easily could have been a third selection for the Racers as he tied for second in the tourney with five RBIs, going 5-for-13 with two doubles.
