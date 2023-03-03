ST. LOUIS — Anyone who has followed this season’s men’s basketball season series between Missouri Valley Conference newcomers Murray State and Valparaiso probably believed, with certainty, that Thursday night’s matchup in the Valley Tournament would be like the first two.
Both games went to overtime. Both times, the seventh-seeded Racers had to come from behind late in the second half to force overtime. In fact, if anything, the edge might have been with the 10th-seeded Beacon as, following a long-standing principle, it is hard to beat a team three times in a season.
It also is possible for the team that won the first two games to win the third contest as well, and that is what Murray State did in emphatic fashion of its Arch Madness debut at the Enterprise Center.
The Racers were in attack mode from the start and made this one a no-doubter, hammering Valpo, 78-50, to advance to tonight's second-round matchup with Drake.
"That was one of our more complete games of the year," said Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm, who said his team (now 17-14 on the season, while the Beacons fell to 11-21) did something he has emphasized all year — play the right way.
“I figured, as a team, we needed to come and do things the right way and I thought that this was sort of the vision of what you hope this team can be consistently throughout the year. I thought it probably helped us having played them on Sunday (when the Racers won the second meeting with Valpo, 77-76, in OT) and I thought our guys were really good at understanding how to guard (Valpo All-Valley First Team forward) Ben Krikke (who only had 14 points Thursday after hitting the Racers for 31 and 24 in the first two games, respectively).and how to get back in transition and really understanding their personnel (Valpo hurt the Racers, at times, Sunday with runout scores, particularly from Krikke).”
Defense has been problematic in the past three to four weeks for the Racers, particularly when it comes to defending the 3-point shot. However, Valpo shot mainly blanks Thursday, going a disastrous 2-of-23 from long range, with several of those shots not drawing iron.
Meanwhile, the Racers were having no such issues, shooting above their normal percentage from 3-point range by hitting 10 of 27 attempts (a solid 37%) and finished the night having hit 43% of its shots from the field, a figure that plummeted mainly because of misses well after the issue was no longer in doubt.
The simple fact that it was Murray State landing the bigger shots of this fight in the early going was the tell-tale sign that things were different. In both of the earlier games, it was Valpo taking sizable early leads, but by the second media timeout with a little more than 11 minutes left in the opening half, the Racers were up, 17-10, and soon that lead was growing.
The Racers went on a 12-2 run out oft that timeout to extend the lead to 15. Valpo would keep the game close by cutting the lead to 38-23 by halftime, then a tip-in by guard Kobe King pulled the Beacons within 11 points to open the second half. Then, Krikke hit a jumper to cut the lead to nine.
That was when the drama for this game ended. Racer guard JaCobi Wood, who had a huge game with 13 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals, started a 10-0 run with a trey. The lead up to 48-29, the Racers then put the game away with a 15-8 surge capped by a trey from reserve guard Quincy Anderson (18 points) for a 63-37 lead.
“This is our passion. It’s what we do and when you get lost in the game like this, that feels good,” Wood said.
Murray State ended with four players scoring in double digits, including forward Jamari Smith,who led the way with 19 points and guard Rob Perry, who only had four points Sunday but bounced back with 15 Thursday. Wood’s huge night with assists paced a night where the Racers had 24 on 29 made baskets with forward DJ Burns, who had eight points and eight boards, having five of those, while guard Brian Moore had four.
"I think this is one of our first games in a while of having 20-or-more assists,” said Smith, who also talked about the effort of liming Krikke and King, who was barely able to maintain his season-long string of scoring double figures in every game by getting 10. He had 18 Sunday at Murray. “Everything has to be perfect. Valpo gets out and runs quick. You can’t take a nap against them.”
Thursday, though, it was the Racers giving Valpo major issues with turnovers, forcing 19 to the Racers’ six. Most importantly, though, the Racers took advantage of those chances, ending with a 20-7 edge in points-off-turnovers.
Now, the Racers face The Valley’s second-place team this season in a Drake squad that not only swept the season series with the Racers but did so in easy fashion both times. Prohm seemed indicate in his post-game comments Thursday that this is a trend his team is intent on changing tonight.
“We’ve got to respond (tonight) but we need to do it the right way. We can live with the results if we just compete the right way,” Prohm said.
The Racers and Drake will meet at 6 tonight.
