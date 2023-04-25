Lewis

Murray State's Trey Lewis had his game clicking in Monday's second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Golf Championship at Coal Valley, Illinois.

COAL VALLEY, Ill.  — At a course considered strong enough to host a PGA event each year, Murray State’s Trey Lewis was able to make a major move Monday at the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship.

Lewis, in fact, made one of the biggest improvements of any player in the field, climbing 11 places and ending the day in a tie for third. That, though, is still a healthy distance behind first-place Anthony Delisanti of Valparaiso, whose 7-under-par 64 is nine  strokes ahead of Lewis for today’s final round at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, home to the annual PGA John Deere Classic.

