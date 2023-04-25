COAL VALLEY, Ill. — At a course considered strong enough to host a PGA event each year, Murray State’s Trey Lewis was able to make a major move Monday at the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship.
Lewis, in fact, made one of the biggest improvements of any player in the field, climbing 11 places and ending the day in a tie for third. That, though, is still a healthy distance behind first-place Anthony Delisanti of Valparaiso, whose 7-under-par 64 is nine strokes ahead of Lewis for today’s final round at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, home to the annual PGA John Deere Classic.
One thing Lewis was able to do was avoid trouble as he did not have a single bogey in Monday’s round. That included the par-4 ninth hole, which he double-bogeyed in Sunday’s first round or, otherwise, he would be even higher on the leaderboard.
Murray State, as a team, was better than it was Sunday in making its debut in this event after competing in the Ohio Valley Conference for many years. On Sunday, the Racers ended seventh out of the 10-team field and that is where the Racers ended on Monday, though they did end four strokes lower than on Sunday. Illinois State, the first-round leader, continued the keep the lead after Day 2.
Illinois State placed four players in the top nine individual scores, which is why the Redirds have the lead as today begins. The Redbirds will begin today in command of a nine-stroke lead over Valpo, but it must be noted that this actually amounts to a rather small lead in such a format.
Murray State is 6-over as a team and that is 22 strokes behind Illinois State, but only three strokes behind former fellow OVC member Belmont for fifth and only four behind Bradley for fourth.
And when individuals have big days, things can change quickly, as proven by Bradley’s Josh Kirkham, improving a whopping 20 places on Monday, all the way to third, after firing a 6-under 65. Kirkham was only bested by Delisanti for low round of the day.
Murray State’s Carson Holmes, at one point, was as high as ninth on the leaderboard on Monday before he settled for a tie for 18th after a 1-over 72. He is tied with three other players.
Murray State’s Walker Beck will start in a four-way tie for 25th place today after shooting his second 2-over 73 of the tournament on Monday. Meanwhile, Jay Nimmo, who won at Indiana a few weeks ago, ended with a 73 that leaves him at 6-over and Kameren Cunningham ended the day in 47th at 11-over for the tournament.
All but one player who will start today in the top 13 places of the event shot scores under par as the course appeared to play easier for them.
