Trey Lewis

Murray State's Trey Lewis tries to determine how a putt will roll during this week's Missouri Valley Conference Men's Golf Championship in Coal Valley, Illinois.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Murray State’s Trey Lewis made sure people knew who he was in Tuesday’s final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship.

Lewis tied for the day’s second-best round, firing a 2-under-par 69, that allowed him to advance one spot from Monday’s fourth-place position to his final perch in a tie for third. It took the best round of day — a brilliant 4-under 67 — from Bradley’s Roy Radke to earn the split of third. That allowed Radke to improve seven spots on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you