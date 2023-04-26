COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Murray State’s Trey Lewis made sure people knew who he was in Tuesday’s final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship.
Lewis tied for the day’s second-best round, firing a 2-under-par 69, that allowed him to advance one spot from Monday’s fourth-place position to his final perch in a tie for third. It took the best round of day — a brilliant 4-under 67 — from Bradley’s Roy Radke to earn the split of third. That allowed Radke to improve seven spots on Tuesday.
As well as Lewis and Radke played, though, there was no catching Valparaiso’s Anthony Delisanti, who took the tournament by the throat Monday with a 7-under 64 and cruised to victory at 13-under at the very tough Oakwood Country Club course by finishing with a 1-under 70. Felix van Dijk of team champion Illinois State finished four strokes back in second.
Lewis was able to stay in contact wth the leaders on Sunday with an even-par 71. His 3-under 68 on Monday catapulted him from a tie for 17th after Day 1 to a tie for fourth as Tuesday’s final round arrived.
Racer teammate Carson Holmes tried to put himself into contention but fell down the leaderboard Monday after rising to as high as a tie for 10th at one point. Bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes (he played the front nine last on Monday) hampered his momentum and caused him to fall back to a tie for 19th. On Tuesday, he was able to finish with a 2-over 73, though, to improve two spots to 17th.
Walter Beck finished in a four-way tie for 26th at 6-over for the event, while Jay Nimmo improved three spots on Tuesday to end in 30th at 8-over. Kameren Cunningham was 45th at 15-over.
Illinois State took a healthy lead in the team competition into the final round and finished strong, placing three players in the top eight in winning with a total score of 16-under. That was 13 strokes better than second-place Valpo.
The Racers ended at 10-over and tied with Southern Illinois for fifth.
