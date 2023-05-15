NORMAL, Ill. — Before his team left Thursday for the long bus ride to the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Normal, Illinois, Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler was asked about the chances of his team catching indoor champion Illinois State.
After all, the Racers had only finished 20-or-so points behind the Redbirds in The Valley indoor meet at Chicago. And there were other events that were not included where the Racers had solid athletes for the outdoor version.
“Yeah, but that only means (Illinois State) has more chances to have people in those too,” he responded. And he was right to say that.
At one point in Sunday’s final day of competition on the Redbirds’ home track, the Racers were only trailing by four points. Then, Illinois State’s depth took over as it ended with a whopping 205 points as the Racers, despite not having every event covered, still finished second with 128, which was 13 ahead of third-place Indiana State.
However, it was anything but an unsuccessful meet for the Racers as they emerged with gold medals in different events. One, however, was particularly special.
Pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis is a native of Bloomington, a sister city of Normal. So, performing at home had to mean a lot to the graduate student school record holder in this event. After she and her family hosted the team for dinner on Thursday night, she made one last memory for herself as a Racer, winning the pole vault Saturday and giving her a season sweep of The Valley indoor and outdoor crowns.
There were other big moments too, including junior Meghan Fletcher’s moment of personal redemption in the high jump as she made up for a disappointing showing in last year’s Ohio Valley Conference meet in Murray by winning that event in Normal. She had help as newcomer Brooke Probst took second.
Fletcher also scored well in the heptathlon, finishing second. However, that event belonged to teammate Jenna Pauly, who once again had a monster performance in a conference championship. Pauly won the heptathlon with 5.131 points, finished second in the long jump and fifth in the pole for another 20-plus-point performance. She just missed a second gold medal by one inch in the long jump as she helped cushion the blow of standout Racer Rachel Hagans’ surprisingly rough showing in that event. The odds-on-favorite heading into Normal, Hagans had foul issues and could only produce a fifth-place finish this weekend.
Sophomore Kayla Bell, who had been the trendsetter for The Valley all season, also finished her outdoor season in style by winning the 400-meter dash.
Murray State also had strong efforts up and down the line. Sprinters Faith Bostick and Amyah Davis took third in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles, while teammate Amirr Evans also emerged with a bronze medal in the 800-meter dash.
Murray State also scored points in the triple jump (Jordan Marshall’s sixth-place showing), 100 dash (with Alyssa Williams, Hannah Malone and Hagans finishing fifth, sixth and eighth) and javelin throw (Alexis Meloche’s surprising eighth-place effort on Friday).
Sunday, the Racers also were able to grab a pair of runner-up finishes in relays.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Bostick, Malone, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Hagans took the silver medal and the 4x400-meter relay team of Tylantiss Atlas, Herrero-Yanez (whose dramatic final lap won this event two years ago at the OVC Championships), Bell and Evans also was took silver.
Both of those races were won by Illinois State, further demonstrating their depth as the Redbirds took wins in seven events.
