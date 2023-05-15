Brooke wins pole vauilt

Murray State pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis was very excited, as were teammates Jenna Pauly (left) and Shannon Riley (with Assistant Coach Kelsey Riggins on the right) Saturday after Misukonis won the Missouri Valley Conference women's pole vault championship in Normal, Illinois, adjacent to her hometown of Bloomington.

 Adit Wratsangka /Murray State Athletics

NORMAL,  Ill.Before his team left Thursday for the long bus ride to the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Normal, Illinois, Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler was asked about the chances of his team catching indoor champion Illinois State.

After all, the Racers had only finished 20-or-so points behind the Redbirds in The Valley indoor meet at Chicago. And there were other events that were not included where the Racers had solid athletes for the outdoor version.

