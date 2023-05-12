NORMAL, Ill. — Murray State’s track and field team knows it is not in the same pond as this time last year when it comes to its conference championship meet.
It also already knows that the fish in this pond are bigger and have the teeth to match. After sweeping last year’s Ohio Valley Conference indoor and outdoor team championships, they were edged by Illinois State in the winter for the team indoor title of their new league, the Missouri Valley Conference.
And the Redbirds are the favorites for this weekend’s outdoor meet, which just happens to be on their home turf in Normal, Illinois. However, as Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler said Wednesday, one day before he and his team took a bus north to Normal, only one thing matters.
He wants to see his team do one thing, give all.
“We just ask them to compete, to go out there and give everything and to do it without anything to say. That’s what they’ve done and we appreciate them for that,” Kiesler said of his team, consisting of several athletes who were part of last year’s OVC sweep. “They’re tough, which is a good word to describe them, but we ask a lot of them.
“What’s very interesting, though, is we had a banquet last (week) and had a lot of nominees for most-improved. Well, the kids that many people think are our really good ones are the ones that have actually improved immensely this season.”
That includes Racers like do-everything competitor Jenna Pauly, who accounted for almost 20 points herself in last year’s OVC outdoor meet in Murray as she won the heptathlon, was third in the pole vault and finished eighth in two other events. There is also Rachel Hagans, who won the 100-meter dash and her specialty, the long jump, last year in Murray.
Meghan Fletcher, who has been outstanding in both the high jump, her specialty, and heptathlon this season, and sprinter Amiyah Davis are also athletes Kiesler said have improved this season.
Kiesler also likes the competition his team has faced, which includes participation in a pair of events hosted by teams from the strong Southeastern Conference — Mississippi and Kentucky. He said that has helped prepare the Racers for what it will see this weekend.
“We went over to those places and put up some really good marks. When you go and compete on that stage, and you come away with wins or come away with performances where you finish in the top three or four, it bodes well for the conference level,” he said, noting that Kayla Bell set the school record in the 800-meter run by winning that event at Ole Miss. That was also where the Racers saw both Illinois State and fellow Valley competitor Indiana State for the only time in the spring.
“We’re staying more local and (Valley teams) are not coming this far south, especially with us being five or six hours from them. Now, that might change in the future, but it’s one of those things where we chase meets we think are best for us, not in terms of competing in the (Valley). We’re always worried about us and (SEC meets)are good competition. Whenever we go to meets, we want to see good competition.
“At Kentucky, we were up against Michigan and that’s the BigTen indoor champion, and Kentucky is very good as well.”
Kiesler said he wanted his team to leave Murray early Thursday afternoon for two reasons. First, and foremost, he wanted his team to have a chance to see the Illinois State facility and become familiar with it, particularly to see the width of the track, the setup of the steeplechase trough and the configuration of the stadium for throwing events, as far as wind currents that may result from the size of the seating area.
Next, and perhaps most meaningful, this will leave plenty of time for a team dinner at the home of another of its main point scorers this season, pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis, who is a native of nearby Bloomington. The school record holder in that event, Misukonis is expected to compete for the title this weekend.
“That’ll be a fun. It’ll be a time to chill out a bit,” Kiesler said, returning to the task at hand, how to cut those precious tenths, even hundredths, of a second in running events or gain that extra inch or foot on jumps and throws, and catch Illinois State, who defeated Murray State by more than 20 points at the Valley Indoors in Chicago.
“We just have to believe in what we’ve done for the last 39 weeks,” he said.
