OVC champs

Murray State senior Anna Vollet hoists the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships women’s team title trophy into the air as her teammates, including sprinter/jumper Rachel Hagans (with cell phone) erupt with joy last year after the Racers earned their first outdoor title since 2019 at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray. Hagans will be looking to help the Racers to a big showing this weekend at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships in Normal, Illinois.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

NORMAL,  Ill. — Murray State’s track and field team knows it is not in the same pond as this time last year when it comes to its conference championship meet.

It also already knows that the fish in this pond are bigger and have the teeth to match. After sweeping last year’s Ohio Valley Conference indoor and outdoor team championships, they were edged by Illinois State in the winter for the team indoor title of their new league, the Missouri Valley Conference.

Tags

Recommended for you