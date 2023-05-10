MURRAY — Kara Amundson is taking a positive approach ahead of Murray State’s debut in the Missouri Valley Conference Softball Tournament.
Yes, the Racers are entering the event having lost its last two series in league play. Those games were all close, though, meaning Murray State had as much of a chance to win as the opponents in a league known for producing very tough teams over the years.
So after her team lost its regular-season finale Sunday with a bitter 3-2 defeat to Valley No. 2 seed Missouri State at Racer Field in Murray, Amundson made a simple statement to her fourth-seeded team.
“Why not us?” she said of the prospects of beginning postseason play this week with a return visit to the scene of another not-so-nice experience this year, Carbondale, Illinois, where a 12-11 loss to host Southern Illinois, in a game where both teams had big leads and could not hold them, cost the Racers that series.
“All I said (after the loss to Mo State) is that this chapter of our season is over. We’re moving on to the conference tournament and it’s a clean slate. It’s single elimination, anything goes, anyone can get hot. And the last thing I said was ‘Why not us?”
Amundson has reason for asking that question. It was at this time last year that her Racers entered their final Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the top seed after winning their first regular-season title. Despite some very pressure-packed moments, and having to shake off a loss to a Belmont team having to win twice to snatch the title, the Racers prevailed in the second of those games to earn their first visit to the NCAA Tournament.
Amundson said she discussed this Sunday too.
“I said, ‘Freshman? You’re not freshmen anymore. You’ve had more than enough experience at this point,’” she said, then turning her attention to the core of this year’s team, the veterans who brought the program its only conference title to date.
“I said, ‘Older kids? You’ve been there and done that. You get to lead.’”
Until the last two series, Murray State had been rolling. After a three-game sweep to UNI on the opening weekend of conference play, the Racers had won 11 of its next 14 games. Losing four of the last six gave Murray State a 17-10 league mark. Entering this past weekend, Murray State could have had a chance to challenge for the No. 2 spot, had it swept the Bears.
Now, the Racers find themselves awaiting the winner of today’s game between No. 5 Indiana State and No.12 Valparaiso. That game is set for 1 p.m. in Carbondale with the Racers playing the winner at 1 Thursday afternoon in a game that will be aired on ESPN+.
If the Racers win Thursday, more than likely, they will be matched with UNI as they are in the same bracket as the Panthers.
However, Amundson thinks this all about her team … and only her team.
“We’re going to practice a couple of days here, then get on the bus and compete as hard as we possibly can and see happens,” she said. “I also think we still need to expect more from ourselves. Look! If we’re going to upset anybody. If we’re going to really compete in this tournament, we’ve got to expect more.”
