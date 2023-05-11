MURRAY —It is the question that every team in every sport asks before postseason tournament.
“How much better can we play?”
One way or another, fourth-seeded Murray State is going to answer that question over the coming days at their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Carbondale, Illinois. Actually, they need to begin answering it today when they face an Indiana State team that grudgingly dropped a three-game series to the Racers this season in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Racers won two of the three games but all of them were close. The fifth-seeded Sycamores handled No. 12 Valparaiso, 4-1, Wednesday. The Racers will play Indiana State at 1 this afternoon on the Southern Illinois campus in Carbondale.
“We want to be peaking in the tournament and, if that’s where we peak, then that’s what we do, you know?” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team had some tough luck get in the way of its final regular season series this past weekend with Missouri State in Murray. The Bears, No. 2 seeds for the tournament, got one-run wins in the final two games on a fly ball in which the sun appeared in the eyes of a fielder as the ball was arriving and a bloop hit that second baseman Lindsey Carroll tipped with her glove as he leaped high to try to catch the ball.
Plays like these can have a way of motivating a team, particularly consisting of several key pieces from one that won a championship. That is what the Racers did this time last year, though it was hardly easy, in their final season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
They had to survive several anxious moments, including the longest game in OVC Tournament history — 12 innings against Southeast Missouri, a game current shortstop Gracie Osbron ended with a walk-off home run — to emerge with the program’s first and only conference title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
So, in assessing this week’s situation on Sunday, after the bitter 3-2 loss to Mo State, Amundson’s message was simple to those returning players.
“You’ve been there and done that,” Amundson said of her postgame talk. Carroll and Osbron join catcher Taylor Jackson, outfielder Erin Lackey and third baseman Lily Fischer as players who were starters during last year’s postseason run. Pitchers Hannah James and Jenna Veber are also veterans.
