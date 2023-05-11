MURRAY — Three of Murray State’s softball players were recognized for Missouri Valley Conference annual postseason awards Wednesday as the Racers ended their inaugural season as a conference member in fourth place.
Pitcher Hannah James earned Valley All-Conference First Team honors. James, a redshirt senior from Nicholasville, led the conference with a 1.34 ERA and seven shutouts. The reigning Pitcher of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference, she ended the season ranked fifth nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 7.92 batters for every 1.0 walked.
James was named Valley Pitcher of the Week twice and pitched one perfect game and nine complete games this season.
Lindsey Carroll, a redshirt senior from Paducah, was named Valley All-Conference Second Team after her fifth year as a second baseman for the Racers. Carroll led the Racers’ offense in conference play with a .345 batting average and .843 OPS. Offensively, she had 11 RBIs, 12 runs and 30 hits.
Defensively, Carroll posted a total of 85 putouts and 91 assists while only making nine for a .951 fielding percentage.
Catcher Taylor Jackson, a junior from Smithfield, was named to the Valley’s All-Defensive Team. Jackson was on the plate for all 53 of the Racers’ games this season. She ranked second in The Valley in putouts with 368.
