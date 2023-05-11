MURRAY — Three of Murray State’s softball players were recognized for  Missouri Valley Conference annual postseason awards Wednesday as the Racers ended their inaugural season as a conference member in fourth place.

Pitcher Hannah James earned Valley All-Conference First Team honors. James, a redshirt senior from Nicholasville, led the conference with a 1.34 ERA and seven shutouts. The reigning Pitcher of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference, she ended the season ranked fifth nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 7.92 batters for every 1.0 walked.

