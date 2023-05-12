CARBONDALE, Ill. — A year ago, low-scoring, high-pressure softball contests did not seem to bother Murray State.
And the Racers won the majority of those types of games again this year. However, they also lost their share of them a year after they ended their stay in the Ohio Valley Conference with their only league title and visit to the NCAA Tournament.
Thursday afternoon, they lost another one, and it ended their season. For the second straight year, Murray State went 12 grueling, heart-stopping innings in their first game of a postseason tournament, but, this time, their maiden voyage in the stormy waters of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament ended with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to an Indiana State team (31-24) with whom they played three close games in the regular season, winning two.
However, it was Indiana State’s lone win in that series that closely resembled Thursday’s game on the Southern Illinois campus in Carbondale. On that occasion, the Sycamores beat the Racers (33-21), 1-0 ... in 12 innings. And it was the same pattern that hurt the Racers so badly Thursday that led to their loss that day in Terre Haute — lots of runners left on base.
On that day, the Racers left 15 on base. Thursday, they left 19 runners on base, the same amount they had left on base in a 14-inning loss at Drake as the Racers could not get the crucial hit to tip the balance.
They had numerous chances to get it Thursday. In fact, the Racers had the potential winning run on base in each of the final five innings. Somehow, Indiana State always found a way to escape defeat.
Not that the Sycamores were immune from the Racers’ problems themselves. Indiana State left 11 runners on base, but did not have nearly as many shots to score in the late innings as the Racers.
Indiana State had a runner reach third base in the top of the seventh but could not score. The Sycamores also were the victim of a strike-’em-out-throw-’em-out double play in the 11th inning.
However, Indiana State’s ability to put the ball in play against Racer ace Hannah James finally paid dividends in the top of the 12th. After Olivia Patton got an infield single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt with one out, Isabella Henning sent a hard liner to Racer shortstop Gracie Osbron, who had the ball bounce off her glove and into the outfield for the go-ahead run. The play was scored an error, Murray State’s third of the game.
Still, the Racers had a chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the bottom half of the inning. Lily Fischer walked with one out and Bailey Broehmer was hit by a pitch, leading to Ella Strickland’s groundout that set up a second-and-third situation with two outs.
However, Erin Lackey, who has produced numerous clutch hits in her two years as a Racer, grounded out to end the game.
Indiana State, who outhit the Racers, 11-5 Thursday, opened the scoring in the fourth when Henning reached on a fielder’s choice to score an unearned run. The Racers responded immediately when Aylie Schyck’s single scored Lindsey Carroll.
Ironically, almost a year to do the day, Osbron ended the longest game in an OVC Tournament — 12 innings — when her walk-off home run gave the Racers a dramatic 3-1 win over Southeast Missouri in the first round of that event. Carroll had saved the Racers with a clutch tying solo home run in the ninth and Hannah James got a no decision after pitching nine innings and allowing only four hits against a very dangerous Redhawks lineup, while registering 10 strikeouts.
All three played their final game as Racers Thursday with James going the distance in getting the tough loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.