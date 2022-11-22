EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The southwestern Indiana city of Evansville, Indiana has been very good to Murray State in postseason tournaments the past few years.
Murray State men’s basketball team won three of the five Ohio Valley Conference Tournaments in which it played once the event was moved from Nashville. Murray State women’s teams have also found success, winning first-round games in Evansville the past two seasons.
So it stood to chance that the Racer volleyball team might find a winning formula as it entered its inaugural Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Sunday in that Ohio River city. However, the Racers could not find the magic, though they played well, in a straight-sets loss to Valparaiso by tight scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24.
The Racers finished seventh in The Valley standings to qualify for the tournament and met the Beacons (22-9,9-9 in Valley play) twice in the regular season.
The first match was played on the Beacons’ home court in Valparaiso, Indiana and was very similar to Sunday’s match. The Beacons won in straight sets and did so in quite dominant fashion, winning the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-11.
However, the teams did meet a second time earlier this month at Racer Arena in Murray and this contest was much different. Murray State won that match in five sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10.
The season ends for the Racers at 12-17 overall with an 8-10 mark in Valley play.
Freshman Ella Vogel led the Racers with 13 kills. Darci Metzger had nine kills and three blocks, while Bailey DeMier had 33 assists, while recording seven defensive digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.