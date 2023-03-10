MOLINE, Ill. — Several times this season, Murray State has seen Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opponents enjoy huge days on offense, particularly from 3-point range.
Thursday’s Valley Tournament opener was a good time to turn the tables in an event dubbed “Hoops in the Heartland,” which happened to be hosted in the home city of the John Deere farm implement empire. Turn the tables, the Racers did … and then some.
Simply, for their game against No. 9 seed Evansville, the eighth-seeded Racers resembled a marauding combine in a corn field. When it was over, only dust remained as Murray State had rolled to an 88-46 win, evening its record for the season at 15-15, while the Purple Aces fell to 11-19.
“I’d say that’s as well as you can play when it comes to getting off to a good start in tournament time,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team took immediate control, going 11-of-17 from the floor (64.7%) and 5-of-7 from 3-point range (71.4%) in taking a commanding 29-9 lead after the first 10 minutes.
“We had great energy and got off to a great start and finally played at the pace that we’ve been trying to preach to (her players) for a while now. And, obviously, it help when you make shots.”
Defense also had a lot to do with the Racers’ success as they held the Aces to only 18 points in the first half to head to the dressing room up 56-18 at halftime. By halftime, Evansville had committed 11 turnovers and the Racers, who, at times, this season had not taken total advantage in this area, had scored 17 points from those miscues.
Rebounding, another area where the Racers have struggled late in the season, was a non-issue Thursday. Murray State won the battle on the glass in the first half, 21-9, leading to a 12-2 edge in second-chance points. For the game, Murray State went on to win the rebounding stat line, 42-28.
Nine of those came from newly-named All-Valley First Team forward Katelyn Young, who had 15 of her 18 points in the first quarter, going 3-of-3 from trey range. Of her nine boards, four were on the offensive end of the court.
“I talked to her before the game about being aggressive and I thought she was really aggressive at the first part of the game,” Turner said. “Whenever she is making shots, especially from three, it gives us a real boost.”
Speaking of boosts, guard Bria Sanders-Woods only scored four points but was huge in other areas. Woods had all six of her rebounds in the first half and was put at the point of Murray State’s full-court press defense that gave Evansville issues all day.
She also had seven of the Racers’ 21 assists, four of which came in the first quarter, the last of which resulted in a buzzer-beating bomb from guard Macey Turley, who ended with nine points.
“She was great all day,” Turner said of Sanders-Woods. “She can change the game with her speed and athleticism and I thought she set the tone for us today.”
Then, there was guard Briley Pena, who had her biggest game so far at Murray State. In a season where other teams have had career days from long range way more than her team would like, Pena led the way with 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting from trey range.
This continued her emergence as a major outside threat that has developed late in the season.
“She shot the ball extremely well and she’s capable of doing that,” Turner said, making sure to note that Young, who ended with four assists, helped make some of those opportunities possible. “I thought Katelyn did an amazing job of setting her up out of double teams (in the paint) and our kids did a great job of setting screens on the back end of that. She knocked one down after another.”
It was a true team effort for the Racers. Forward Hannah McKay had 14 points and five rebounds, while guard Alexis Burpo seemed to recapture the form that made her a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as she had a season-high 12 points and three boards. Guard Cayson Conner also had four assists, while Turley had three.
