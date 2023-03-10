MOLINE, Ill. —After Thursday’s resounding debut in the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament, Murray State now sets its sights on hunting even bigger game.
And the target could not be much bigger. The Racers will look to keep their season alive against Valley regular season co-champion Illinois State, the defending champion of the tournament that is commonly referred to as “Hoops in the Heartland.”
The teams met only once this season but it was hardly a horrible experience for the 15-15 Racers. Against a team that finished 17-3 in Valley play — tied with Murray State’s former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont — the Racers gave the Redbirds all they wanted before falling, 79-73 in Normal. In fact, the Racers led that game by 14 points in the first half before the Redbirds showed their true power in the comeback win.
“I feel like our kids don’t have anything to lose and I feel like if they play loose and give a great effort like they did (Thursday), that anything can happen,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team took the floor at Vibrant Arena in Moline and introduced itself to The Valley bright lights by plowing Evansville 88-46 in a matchup of teams that split their regular season series.
Evansville won the first game by nine points in Evansville, thanks to a late scoring burst, while the Racers hammered the Purple Aces in Murray by 20 points. Now, the Racers get a shot at revenge against Illinois State.
“I definitely think that’s how we’re looking at it and I think our kids should have confidence in the way we played (Thursday),” Turner said. “They understand that we’re a basketball team that can beat anybody, but we’ve also proven that anybody can beat us.
“All of the pressure, though, is on Illinois State (today). We just need to start off with great energy and intensity and, obviously, it helps if the basketball is going in as efficiently as it did (Thursday). The main thing, though, is we’ve just got to fight.”
Today’s matchup (set for a high noon tipoff) will pit two of the top players in The Valley. Illinois State guard Paige Robinson was crowned both Valley Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year Wednesday and has widely been seen as the favorite for those honors much of the season.
Murray State will bring 6’1” forward Katelyn Young to this party, fresh off her All-Valley First Team selection on Wednesday.
Robinson was an NCAA Division 2 All-American at Drury, which is located within close distance of her hometown, Bethany, Illinois. Earlier this season, Turner talked of how Murray State had been in the running for Robinson’s services during her recruitment, but the need to be close to home was the determining factor.
That was six years ago, before Turner’s first season with the Racers.
“I knew she was going to be good then,” Turner recalled. Her belief was realized as Robinson was a two-time All-American at Drury and led the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament once.
Once her playing days were over at Drury, Robinson again chose to stay close to home and headed to Normal. All 5-11 graduate guard has done for the Redbirds is lead the way to a 23-7 overall record, while averaging 18.8 ppg. Turner warns, though, that the Redbirds are much more than just Robinson.
“They’ve got so many players that can do things for them,” Turner said. “(Guard) Mary Crompton is outstanding and they’ve got (physical but athletic forward DeAnna) Wilson, but they’ve got a little bit of everything. I mean, there’s a reason they won 17 games (in Valley play).
“They’re not one-dimensional and we’ll have to be ready to play every possession like it’s our last.”
Something that has to encourage the Racers was how the game in Normal ended. After Illinois State turned their 14-point first-half deficit into a 14-point lead in the third quarter, the Racers managed to keep the lead from growing.
Then, they began punching back and landed enough shots to make the game more than interesting in the final two minutes. The Racers had chances to pull within a single possession of the lead but could not capitalize, allowing the Redbirds to remain at an arm’s length.
Today’s game can be heard on WBZB 104.5 FM with the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. Tipoff is set for a little after noon. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.