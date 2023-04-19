WATERLOO, Ill. — Murray State’s Payton Carter had a tough day in the final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship.
She watched a five-stroke lead at the start of Tuesday disappear at a very tough Annbriar Golf Course. Then, a double-bogey at the 16th hole cost her a chance to have two pars for her second conference individual title in a row to go with last year’s Ohio Valley Conference triumph. However, she found a way to stay alive.
A critical up-and-down at the par-5 18th hole put her into a three-way playoff, but, in the end, it would be Evansville’s Kate Petrova sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole that decided the winner.
Obviously, this was a disappointment for the Henderson senior, to have been so close to a second straight conference win. However, that was eased a bit a few minutes after the playoff result had been allowed to settle, as Carter became Murray State’s first Valley Player of the Year. She also received that honor after winning the OVC title last year at Muscle Shoals, Alabama in the Racers’ final appearance in an OVC event before moving to The Valley.
This one reportedly took her by surprised during the awards ceremony.
Carter finished her three days at 231, which was 15-over par, giving testament to how difficult Annbriar played this week. She and Petrova were joined in the playoff by Drake’s Kristen Giles, who made a big move on Tuesday to force herself into the championship mix.
Carter’s performance led a positive debut showing for the Racers as a team as they finished fourth out of 12 teams, having stayed within striking range of first place each day. In fact, for a brief time, the Racers, who had trialled, at one point, by as many 16 strokes, on Sunday, were leading the field on Monday before eventual winner Missouri State regained control and never lost the lead after it had claimed it.
The Bears won the team title by nine strokes over second-place Evansville and Belmont and by only 10 over Murray State.
McKenna Stahl and Kaitlyn Zieba both finished 21st for Murray State, while Eliza Mae Kho was 30th and Alma Garcia was 35th, all of those finishes coming in the top half of the field.
