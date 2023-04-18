WATERLOO, Ill. — Murray State’s Payton Carter finds herself in a very familiar position as today’s final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship looms.
In fact, it was last year at about this same time that Carter entered the final day of her team’s final appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in the exact same spot — the lead. Carter has given herself this chance after being the only player to not have an over-par score in Monday’s second round at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois.
Carter’s even-par 72 has her in the catbird’s seat with a four-shot lead over her nearest competitor.
“The plan was the same as always, just go out there and hit fairways and greens, have no expectations and just play golf like I have all year. That’s kind of what I did,” Carter said after Monday’s round in an interview with Murray State Assistant Athletics Director/Communications Dave Winder.
About two weeks ago, after she won the annual Jan Weaver Invitational on the Racers’ home turf at Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course in eastern Calloway County, she talked about how she believes she is more equipped to handle tough moments after facing pressure in her wins in the OVC and the highly-competitive Kentucky State Amateur event in Louisville. She seems to be demonstrating that mettle at Annbriar.
On Sunday, Carter started on the rough side, ending with 7-over-par score of 79. However, this was not a major issue as it only left her four strokes behind the leader, Ryan Bender of fellow former OVC rival Belmont. Bender ballooned to a 14-over 86 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Carter was cruising to the only round not above par on Monday as she ended with an even-par 72. This also included the only eagle scored by any player in the event, a three at the par-5 fifth hole.
“So I hit a really good drive and it was straight downwind, so I knew I could take an aggressive line,” said Carter, who had said, after her win in the Weaver event, that she is hitting her drives longer this year and that it has been giving her an advantage over opponents as she is facing much shorter second shots.
“I had 205 (yards) left to the pin and hit a five-iron to within twelve feet and just dropped in the putt.”
Along with Carter’s improvement on Monday, Murray State is still in contention to claim a team title today. The Racers entered Monday in a tie for fifth place after spending much of Sunday’s round in the bottom portion of the team standings.
That comeback seemed to bolster the Racers, who find themselves still well within striking range of a team title as they will start today in third place, only nine strokes behind leader Missouri State.
At one point Monday, the Racers had the lead before Annbriar’s very tough final holes of its back nine took their toll. In fact, Carter was 1-under for her round before taking a bogey at the par-5 18th hole.
The Racers are only two strokes behind Belmont for second place. A big reason for the Racers’ jump in the team standings was the performance of McKenna Stahl on Monday as she improved five places to a tie for 23rd by cutting four strokes from her score on Sunday. Those are the kinds of improvements that can decide today’s team champion. Along with the Racers and Belmont, Evansville is only 10 shots back in fourth, a margin that can easily be overcome with two or three major individual improvements.
