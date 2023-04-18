WATERLOO, Ill.  — Murray State’s Payton Carter finds herself in a very familiar position as today’s final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship looms.

In fact, it was last year at about this same time that Carter entered the final day of her team’s final appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in the exact same spot — the lead. Carter has given herself this chance after being the only player to not have an over-par score in Monday’s second round at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois.

