Carter and Milkman

Newly-crowned Ohio Valley Conference women’s individual golf champion Payton Carter of Murray State, left, receives a hug from Murray State Head Coach Velvet Milkman last year in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Carter will try for her second straight conference title this weekend at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s golf program enters an entirely new era on Sunday when the Racers begin play in their first Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Annbriar in Waterloo, Illinois.

Like everything else in The Valley, the Racers will also be having to, along with seeing new teams, face a entirely new atmosphere when it comes to the host venue. In Murray State’s case, this means playing at a facility that few, if any, of its players have ever seen up close. 

Tags

Recommended for you