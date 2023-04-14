MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s golf program enters an entirely new era on Sunday when the Racers begin play in their first Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Annbriar in Waterloo, Illinois.
Like everything else in The Valley, the Racers will also be having to, along with seeing new teams, face a entirely new atmosphere when it comes to the host venue. In Murray State’s case, this means playing at a facility that few, if any, of its players have ever seen up close.
They did not see too many Valley teams during the regular season either, so the newness factor will be quite high. However, it is quite possible that the Racers may have given themselves a bit of an edge, thanks to the nearby location of the one of the toughest courses in this part of the country.
“And it’s tougher than Annbriar,” said Murray State first-year Head Coach Philip Nelson of how his team has been training almost daily at the ultra-competitive Country Club of Paducah, about 45 minutes north in McCracken County, since winning its own Jan Weaver Invitational at Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County bout a week-and-a-half ago.
“And we’re familiar with the Country Club of Paducah at this point. It’s up and down, bent grass, tight greens, sloapy. Oh yeah, Paducah is a great prep for us. We’ve been making the drive up and back quite a bit these last two weeks to get ready and I think we’re real excited to get these girls into a conference championship and see what we’ve got against the Missouri Valley.”
The win in the Jan Weaver event came over two days of very tough conditions at Miller Memorial, particularly with the winds. In fact, Nelson said even he was surprised by some of the dastardly tricks the wind played at times, especially on the back nine.
However, Nelson seemed to relish the fact that his team was put through that kind of test. It made an already tough team even tougher.
“They’re fighters. That’s what I’ve learned about them throughout the year. They fight hard and get after it and it was really good to see them still have some good birdies and some good pars,” Nelson said.
Nelson also has the luxury of having an alpha player on his team. Payton Carter won the Ohio Valley Conference individual title last year, the final season for program founder Velvet Milkman as head coach. She won the Jan Weaver last week to add to her growing list of accomplishments, which includes her win in last year’s Kentucky State Amateur Championship.
However, along with being a high-caliber player, Nelson said he has learned quickly that Carter is also a high-caliber leader.
“Payton is the model of what you want in a college athlete,” he said, remembering how he chose to stay back in the shadows a bit after he was named as the successor to Milkman’s program. “I didn’t intentionally identify any leadership structure because I just wanted to watch. It’s very clear who the leader is on our team and she does it a lot more by serving well and working her butt off.
“You wouldn’t know (Carter is the leader) by how she treats herself and her teammates, that she’s the one cooking dinner for the girls four or five nights a week or that she’s the first to show up and last to leave. She still asks the most questions and is just a great model for our freshmen.”
Carter said, though, that she is trying to encourage her teammates to do the same thing they have done all year.
“It’ll be new but we just need to look at it as being the same as any other golf tournament. Everybody just gets out and plays and shows they can play,” she said. “If we do that, we’re going to come out on top.”
Play starts Sunday and continues through Tuesday.
