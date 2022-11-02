MURRAY — Forget the record. Murray State’s women’s soccer team is two wins from heading to the NCAA Tournament.
The Racers are 6-11-3 on the season, a mark that seems to re-define the term “deceiving” at this point. Wins 5 and 6 came in dramatic fashion over the weekend in the opening two rounds of their inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament by scores of 1-0 over Drake and 2-1 in double overtime over host Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.
So, as the team boards a bus Tuesday afternoon bound for the semifinals later this week in Valparaiso, Indiana, a strong scent of something called confidence was present.
“As long as we show up, we can beat anyone,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose team is playing an opponent Thursday — host Valparaiso — that holds the same distinction as Drake and SIU. The Beacons defeated the Racers by one goal — 2-1 — in a match where Lodge believed he had the better team.
“We had a heartbreaker against Valpo (in mid-October at Cutchin Field). I thought we dominated them for 90 minutes. We missed a penalty, probably should’ve had another.”
However, losses like those are why Lodge believes his team has suddenly developed postseason teeth. And those took a big bite out of SIU in the late going Sunday.
After what he described as a poor first half that resulted in a 1-0 halftime deficit, Murray State dominated the rest of the match. As had been the case in its final two regular season matches — at Northern Iowa, resulting in a bad 3-0 loss, and 1-0 at Drake —it was on the wrong end of the corner kick stat in a big way and also was outshot, rare for this season.
In the second half, the Racers flipped that situation and the improved play resulted in Mary Hardy’s tying goal with about 11 minutes left in regulation. Then, with only 58 seconds left in the second overtime period, freshman Saraya Young took a pass from Hardy and buried the winning goal into the back of the net.
“It was massive,” Lodge said of what Sunday’s win means to the program, which had experienced bitter disappointment in its previous two postseasons. It was the No., 1 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference in the spring 2021 season when Southeast Missouri shocked the Racers at Cutchin. Several months later, Tennessee Tech got a penalty kick to end the Racers’ final appearance in an OVC Tournament, also at Cutchin.
“I think it was confirmation, and not that we needed it really, but that we’re good enough (to compete in The Valley, traditionally a stronger league than the OVC). We’ve had some good performances this year, but we just haven’t gotten the results. Obviously, now we’ve played two tournament games (in The Valley), our very first two tournament games in this conference, and we win them both.
“It confirms that we’re doing the right things at the right time. We showed up (at Cutchin) every day just giving everything and it’s never felt like this was a losing program. Credit to the team because they kept the culture of this team, kept the environment high, the energy level high, and training has been fun, whether we’re winning or losing. Now, we’re starting to see the rewards of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.