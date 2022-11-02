MURRAY — Forget the record. Murray State’s women’s soccer team is two wins from heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Racers are 6-11-3 on the season, a mark that seems to re-define the term “deceiving” at this point. Wins 5 and 6 came in dramatic fashion over the weekend in the opening two rounds of their inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament by scores of 1-0 over Drake and 2-1 in double overtime over host Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.